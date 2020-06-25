MARX: The pile of rubble in Rock Island warmed my heart

But I digress.

Bidding a not-so-fond farewell to a building — one many in my family liked — is the theme of today's sermonette.

They liked it, I did not. They worked there, I didn't.

They saw no fault with the world's most rickety elevator that often paused before reaching it's required destination and had a knack for stopping on my wife's secretary, stranding her in mid-ride numerous times.

No, my wife, father-in-law and brother-in-law loved that building, one of them for 45 years and the others for more than a quarter-century.

Not me, I saw it as cold, with poor plumbing, stairs with doors that never unlocked to the floor you needed and a colossal monthly drain on the company checkbook. Colossal, I tell you.

I also saw it as a slap in the face from a billion-dollar company telling a senior partner in a law firm and a great tenant for five decades, we're tearing this place down and you have to vacate.

"Here's your 90 days notice, Dude,'' take your decades of being a perfect occupant and we'll see you on down the road. But, hey, thanks for the bazillion dollars you paid us in rent for over 45 years.''