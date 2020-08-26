Marx: The worst stretch of road in the history of the world is...

To the best of my knowledge:
- My hands have finally consumed as much alcohol as my mouth once did.
- "I keep burglars away from my house by posting tuition bills on my front door." (A friend who has three kids in college)
- The worst stretch of road used by thousands of vehicles each day is Davenport's 3rd Street. There are plenty of honorable mentions across the local landscape, but Davenport's 3rd is the champion. Congrats to all the mechanics who will profit from suspension and tire repairs.
- The beauty that is maple syrup is lost on me.
- Where is this "dark'' money they talk about and how come Joni Ernst is the only one who knows anything about it? Please make it stop.
- It's never too late to have a happy childhood.
- "Just married'' makes it sound like they are already disappointed. (Overheard at Trader Joe's in Iowa City)
- Aunt Becky's finally going to jail. Aunt Becky's finally going to jail. And so is Aunt Becky's husband, Mossimo, of the Target Mossimos.
- Nothing's better than the look on a waiter's face when you guarantee them a 30% tip if they do not up-sell you.
- Maybe I missed the social distancing that went on during the huge Dek Hockey tournament this past weekend at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park. And maybe I didn't. Hello, outbreak.
- A large group of "Karens'' is called a homeowners association. It is in my neighborhood.
- "I used to tell my kids the music playing with the ice cream truck meant it was out of ice cream." (A friend I have a newfound respect for).
- Newborn baby is redundant.
- I'm six rodeos in and still have no clue about life. None. Nada. Zilch.
- The Chicago White Sox will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 World Series. Love them Sox.
- Strange was taking two (consecutive) weeks of vacation for the first time in 25 years.
- Complain if you will and I usually don't have much good to say about any utility company, but MidAmerican Energy did fine work restoring power to my house. Save the complaint emails, I know I was lucky.
- One day you are cool and have all the answers, and the next day you are buying a 12-pack of white, non-logo socks at Kohl's.
- I heard hundreds of stories about friends, neighbors and high schoolers coming to the rescue of those with downed trees in their yards from the recent storm. Davenport's Joyce Kuehl shared in a letter how grateful she was the Davenport North High football team came to her rescue with fallen trees on her property. Hats off to those young men and their coaches.
- There is something grating about the smirk you get from the dude who waves you through the intersection. Therefore I act like I don't see him until he goes.
- Ricardo's Steak Sauce is the single greatest food invention to come down the pike. I'm told it's made in East Moline in a hollow tree by furloughed elves who used to star in Keebler cookie commercials.
- I appreciate that the Moline Police Department refuses to rest until it finds out what happened to Trudy Appleby.
Columnist John Marx
