MARX: Tyler Hurd was a wonderful young man

Tyler's ego never got in the way of when he was to pitch, where he was to bat and the game's outcome. He never doubted those behind him and there were times he could have, nor did he make an excuse when one of his loved-to-throw 12-6 breaking balls hung more than it broke and found a gap.

Nah, Tyler was in it for those around him, a product of being Jason and Tami's son, two folks who were as much in the corners of Tyler's teammates as they were Tyler. Few things in life are simple: One, though, is knowing Tyler Hurd was raised right.

I marvel at the time-management skills of young people though I am forever questioning them. As I task them with one thing, my tunnel vision fails to realize others are tasking them with a bevy other responsibilities as well. I see it in my own home, with children of friends, and from the young people I coach. We often ask too much, yet they somehow find a way.

As an outsider, I noticed few were able to handle home, church and a myriad of other obligations like Tyler, and be enthused about each and every task before him. He never gave a single-item answer, because he lived such a well-rounded life. If you asked about ping pong, he gave you the origin of the paddle and how he fit it into his day. If you asked him about pitching, he gave you the ins and outs of a breaking ball.