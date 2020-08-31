MARX:Vietnam vets group grateful to have stolen trailer recovered

"Cyclone fence around it and the gate was padlocked,'' Hamilton said. "It was secure.''

Last week the trailer was stolen.

Ah, but there is a silver lining to this one. If there is a silver lining to someone making off with something that belongs to a group that defended our freedoms.

Thanks to tireless work by law enforcement agencies from Milan, Davenport and vigilant work by VVA officers Bob Jackson and Tom Hickson, the trailer is back, in a new, safe, secure, indoor location.

Police recovered it late last week. An investigation is ongoing.

"We served our country and have always believed it was up to us to serve our community,'' said Hamilton, a retired FBI agent, showing his frustration over the theft.

"Talk about some great work by local law enforcement,'' he added. "And the FBI has been notified. We are uncertain where the investigation is and certainly don't want to interfere, but the trailer is back. We trust the process.''

What the future holds for the trailer and its contents is uncertain. Hamilton says time has not slowed for VVA members, but he takes solace and pride that VVA 299 will continue to make a difference in the community.