MARX:Vietnam vets group grateful to have stolen trailer recovered

It has been a fundraising staple, used by Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299 to better the lives of countless Quad Citians.
When you see it in public, you know good is being done.
The 18-foot trailer houses tables and and a variety of barbecue cookers. It is wrapped with the VVA 299 logo, the VVA national logo and the POW-MIA insignia. By markings alone, you know VVA Quad Cities Chapter 299 owns the trailer and the purpose it serves.
You know it belongs to a specific group that put its life on the line for our country.
Whether it was a customer appreciation Friday at a local car dealership, a golf outing or class reunion, VVA 299 found its way to feed those on hand and raise money to assist others.
Funds raised assisted the annual "Stand Down'' mission, holiday food efforts for those in need and scholarships for veterans just to name a few. The scholarship fund — thanks to a huge administrative assist from the Moline Foundation, will live for decades.
"Those dollars help people gain a (financial) foothold,'' said VVA 229 member Ray Hamilton, while lauding the work of the Moline Foundation. "All of us will be long gone, but veterans a long time from now will know about us because of the scholarship.''
For years, the VVA 299 trailer was housed at Moline's Viking Club. The entities often worked in concert on a variety of fundraising and social opportunities. Earlier in 2020, vandals did several thousand dollars worth of damage to the trailer. It was then moved to a location in Milan.
"Cyclone fence around it and the gate was padlocked,'' Hamilton said. "It was secure.''
Last week the trailer was stolen.
Ah, but there is a silver lining to this one. If there is a silver lining to someone making off with something that belongs to a group that defended our freedoms.
Thanks to tireless work by law enforcement agencies from Milan, Davenport and vigilant work by VVA officers Bob Jackson and Tom Hickson, the trailer is back, in a new, safe, secure, indoor location.
Police recovered it late last week. An investigation is ongoing.
"We served our country and have always believed it was up to us to serve our community,'' said Hamilton, a retired FBI agent, showing his frustration over the theft.
"Talk about some great work by local law enforcement,'' he added. "And the FBI has been notified. We are uncertain where the investigation is and certainly don't want to interfere, but the trailer is back. We trust the process.''
What the future holds for the trailer and its contents is uncertain. Hamilton says time has not slowed for VVA members, but he takes solace and pride that VVA 299 will continue to make a difference in the community.
"We are an older group and you never know how much longer we can do certain things,'' Hamilton said, praising the volunteer work by all local honor guards, especially those from VVA 299. "As angry as I was that our trailer was vandalized and then stolen, I'm excited it was recovered. Bothered that it happened, but excited to have it back.''
You can expect more good work to follow.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!