Marx: 'You want to hug him with one hand and check your wallet with the other;' Unique doesn't begin to describe the late Rich Wolfe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there is one dude you know is pitching a get-rich-quick plan to Saint Peter at the Pearly Gates, it's Rich Wolfe.

It's OK, Wolfe, if he were standing next to me, would agree. I mean who authors 52 books without a computer?

"Look, Pete, here's the mission,'' I can imagine Wolfe, a Lost Nation, Iowa, native and an All-State athlete at Davenport Assumption, saying to Saint Peter.

"Pete, I have this idea for a book about the Big Guy. If that doesn't fly, look around. Musicians, athletes, movie stars, authors, war heroes. We could market this place big time. Look who we have up here. Talk about a big sell. Pete, we gotta get movin' on this.''

A kind soul with a great heart, who was blessed with a TV preacher's gift to grab an audience, Wolfe left us Monday. He battled — and I mean he fought — throat cancer since 2017.

In the 35 years I knew Rich Wolfe, I called him a hustler, a genius and the best idea man in sports. Every time he invited me to lunch, I paid. That's how smooth he was.

He knew something about everything. He was on Jeopardy and ESPN's 2-minute Drill, went to Notre Dame and had a contact-list book thicker than a Whitey's malt.