Technically speaking
Inside the dome at St. John Armenian Church at 22001 Northwestern Highway Southfield, Michigan named in honor of St. John the Baptist is the heart of Armenian-American religious and cultural life in Metropolitan Detroit. The dedication and consecration of “the church with the golden dome” was performed in a solemn ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 1966. Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III Lens: EF24-70mm f/2.8L II USM at 24mm Exposure: 1/125 sec; f/13; ISO 5000 Manual; Evaluative metering
-- Kevin E. Schmidt