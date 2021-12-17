Bettendorf crocheter represents Iowa in 'United States of YouTube'

Tamara Kelly fell in love with crochet within five minutes of starting her first project.

The Bettendorf stay-at-home mom was looking for a project she could finish at the end of the day, in between chores, errands and the everyday stresses of her life.

What started as a scarf — one of the most common starter pieces for new crocheters — quickly turned into a purse as Kelly got bored with the lack of challenge in making the same rows over and over again.

"Literally, for the very first project, I was like 'No, I've got to go off on my own way. I've got to turn this into something else,'" Kelly said.

Now, more than 20 years later, Kelly's crochet and knitting tutorial YouTube Channel has over 190,000 subscribers and was featured in the 2021 "United States of YouTube," which showcases local channels from each state.

She was joined by Better Homes & Gardens and Wyse Guide. The project also offers survey data from YouTube users.

"I was certainly very excited and honored to be asked," Kelly said. "Not something I ever would have expected."