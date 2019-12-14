Black Hawk Hiking Club plans January events

Black Hawk Hiking Club has released its schedule for January 2020. Visitors are always welcome to join the group.
You have free articles remaining.
Events include:
- Wednesday, January 1, 7 p.m., New Year's Day Stroll, Moline. Join the group as it makes new friends and renews old friendships to welcome in the New Year. The group will stroll around the historic neighborhood surrounding the Deere-Wiman Estate. After the walk in the brisk air, participants will return to share snacks and holiday treats. Please bring a snack to share. Hot beverages will be provided. Bring a flashlight for safety in the darkness and dress for the weather. Please bring your own cup. Meet at the Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline.
- Saturday, January 11, 2:30 p.m., Scott County Park, Parkview (A Dog Hike). Join the group in hiking the beautiful scenic woods of Scott County Park with winding trails that lead to the fresh scent of the whispering pines. Many times deer are spotted along these trails. Using two hiking sticks is always a good idea especially when hiking in the winter. Bathrooms are available and water is provided. Dog owners are responsible for providing proof of current vaccinations, signing a waiver keeping the dog on a leash, and cleaning up after their dog while in the park. These guidelines are set for the safety of the dog and others on the hike. Enter the Park from 270th Street and park at the Indian Hills Shelter parking lot. Watch for HIKE signs.
- Saturday, January 19, 2019, 2:30 p.m., Potato Soup Hike, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. You may want to go before the hike to visit the Black Hawk State Park Museum to meet Julie Nelson, Hauberg Museum Director, and view John Hauberg’s collection. Julie will be with the group for soup at the Singing Bird Lodge to explain how Hauberg started the Black Hawk Hiking Club 100 years ago and was instrumental in the Illinois State Park System acquiring the Black Hawk Watch Tower after presenting a booklet to the Illinois state legislators. (He also took them on a hike over the same property you will be hiking!) After the hike, potato soup will be served as has been done annually for many years. The Black Hawk State Historic Site is located at 1510-46th Ave., Rock Island. The Singing Bird Lodge is on the north (opposite from the Lodge) side of Black Hawk Road. Watch for HIKE signs and please bring your own cup.
For more information and complete driving directions for any of these hikes, visit the group on Facebook or at blackhawkhikingclub.org.