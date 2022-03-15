Quad-Cities area woman baked cake fit for U.S. president

Rosemyrta Heick's children learned to bake from their mother. The kitchen was her kingdom, and she'd whip up all kinds of treats, from wedding and birthday cakes to breads and brownies.

Her son, Bill Heick, remembers the wonderful taste of her cakes and how much fun the kids had while she was in her element.

"She'd always turn the cakes over onto … parchment paper, and when she stacked the cakes up to decorate and so on she left the leavings on the parchment paper, and that's what the kids got to eat," he said.

The Tipton woman's crowning baking achievement, however, was made without her three kids in the house. They went to stay with her sister so she could focus on making a cake worthy of a United States president.

When former President Herbert Hoover came back to West Branch in 1954 for his 80th birthday celebration, Rosemyrta was the one who baked his birthday cake. The Quad-City Times — back then The Daily Times — covered the celebration, and Hoover cutting his cake.

The six-tier cake required seven dozen eggs, 46 cups of flour, 30 cups sugar, 12 cups shortening, 20 cups milk, salt, baking powder and vanilla, with a golden 80 and laurel leaves placed on top. The baker used two ovens and took two days to finish her masterpiece.

The topper was the only piece Rosemyrta didn't make herself, and according to the Herbert Hoover Library and Museum, she went back and forth with the New York City bakery that made it to ensure it met her standards.

Barbara Scott, Rosemyrta Heick's younger daughter and Bill Heick's twin, said she's always been amazed at the sheer volume of ingredients her mother needed to bake. For Hoover's birthday cake, Rosemyrta donated her time and materials.

Scott doesn't remember her mother baking birthday cakes, but she does recall the aroma of baking bread, and loaves lining the counter.

"I remember, in our house we had a probably 20-pound flour bin, that's how much baking she did," Scott said.

Both Scott and Bill Heick still bake, though not as extensively as their mother. Bill Heick makes a mean pan of brownies, he said, and Scott primarily bakes bread and will look at her mother's old recipe cards for inspiration.

Rosemyrta died 60 years ago this May, her son said. When their father died in 2007, they were going through the family house and found newspaper clippings and photos from Hoover's birthday celebration and their mother's process of baking the cake.

They decided to give the materials to the Herbert Hoover Library and Museum in West Branch so it could be preserved for other people to learn about.

"It's just going to get burned up someday if we didn't do something, so we donated to the to the library," Bill Heick said.

Charlie Crispin — Rosemyrta Heick's nephew and owner of Popcorn Charlie & Co. in Davenport — saw the picture of Hoover cutting the cake in a photo gallery and reached out to his cousins, wondering if they knew its history since they were so young at the time.

The whole family knew the story, but as the years passed, later generations didn't remember their relative's brush with fame. Crispin's sons didn't know everything until he showed them the information from the library.

"I think I might have mentioned it from time to time, but they really didn't pay attention until I had it in writing," Crispin said with a laugh.

When Crispin reached out, it was a confirmation for Scott that their mother's story had been solidified in history.

"I was already proud of our family, but it's an honor, for sure," Scott said. "It's International Women's Month — I think that makes it all the more special."

