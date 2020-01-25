Quad-Cities is home to 3 kinds of owls, but seeing them in the wild is rare

When the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center near Dixon scheduled a class earlier this month on the great horned owl, it quickly filled up.
That came as no surprise to staff members who know people are intrigued by owls, those solitary, night-flying birds that are sometimes heard but not so often seen.
And that's one of the attractions about visiting the Wapsi. The education center owns two of the three most common owls that live year-round in the Quad-City region — the great horned and the barred — so visitors are assured of seeing them. The other common year-round resident owl is the eastern screech.
"People really like to see them," Paige Owings, assistant naturalist, said.
Spotting owls in the wild is difficult because, in addition to their camouflage feathers, they're most active in the dark. Also, they aren't abundant. Their numbers are limited by the amount of food in a given area. Overall, though, owl populations are fairly stable, unlike some other birds that are crashing, Iowa and Illinois naturalists said.
The owls at the Wapsi and other Quad-City area nature centers live in captivity because they can't live in the wild, Owings explained.
Why owls end up in captivity
The Wapsi's barred owl, for example, can't fly. It came from a former raptor rehabilitation center near Iowa City where it had been taken after being found by the side of a highway with wing injuries.
The Wapsi's great horned, on the other hand, is a good flyer and has all the tools it needs to get its own food — good eyesight, hearing, talons and beak — but it doesn't understand how to hunt because it imprinted on humans.
Apparently an animal lover picked it up off the ground somewhere in the Midwest as a fledgling that had fallen out of its nest with the intention of keeping it as a pet, Owings said.
"They thought he was cute," she said.
But as time went on, the person realized that he or she couldn't properly care for it and took it to a rehab center. The center "did everything it could to see if they could return it to the wild, but they couldn't," Owings said.
"He never learned how to be a wild bird," she said of the owl. "It's dependent on humans."
The owl's story is a cautionary tale that Wapsi staff members stress to visitors. Wild animals are, indeed, wild and should not be taken in, even with good intentions. In fact, keeping wild animals is illegal.
That "wild" part also is why the staff doesn't use names in referring to the owls. An owl is not a pet, Owings said.
The great horned owl at Muscatine's Discovery Park, operated by the Muscatine County Conservation Board, has been at the park for 26 years, Michelle Berns, naturalist, said. It was found years ago, tangled in a barbed wire fence. Its wound had become infected, so the affected tissue was removed, but that rendered it unable to fly, she explained.
Many times, though, owls collide with automobiles. They hunt at night, often along road ditches populated by rodents, and they get so engrossed in going after their prey that they don't see a car coming, she said. "It happens a lot."
Head injuries resulting in a concussion will heal, but the barred owl at Discovery Park was blinded, Berns said. It can fly well, but it can't see to hunt.
Owls in captivity are fed mice, rats and chicks purchased from businesses that raise them for that purpose.
Here are some common questions people ask about owls, with answers from area naturalists.
Q: Where can I go to find owls in the wild?
A: Wooded areas.
In Davenport, Duck Creek and Sunderbruch parks are good bets, Brian Blevins, owner of Pete Petersen's Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport, said. Also, old cemeteries with big, old trees and "anywhere in the woods along a river," Mark Roberts, naturalist with the Clinton County Conservation Board, said.
Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island also is good.
"Right now is a prime season for great horneds," Michelle Berns, naturalist with the Muscatine County Conservation Board, said. "They are nesting now and the male and female are talking back and forth to each other. Just sit somewhere in a forested area."
Q: What can people do to encourage owl populations?
A: If you own land with dead trees that aren't posing a danger to people or property, leave them. The cavities area good resting areas, Anna Burkardt, avian ecologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said.
Likewise, if you own grassland where mice, voles or squirrels might live, leave these areas, too. They provide food for the owls.
Also, be respectful. Some people play audio recordings of owl calls to bring them out. Owls are territorial and will come to investigate if they think a new owl has invaded its turf.
But to do that repeatedly can wear them out, Kelly McKay, a wildlife biologist and bird expert from Hampton, Illinois, said. It takes them way from what they were doing such as feeding their young or themselves.
Q: Do the males look different from the females, as with songbirds?
A: For most species you can't tell them apart, Burkhart said. Generally the females are a little bigger than the males, but you'd have to see them side by side to recognize this.
Q: Can owls really turn their heads all the way around?
A: No. About 270 degrees is the best they can manage.