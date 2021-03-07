Quad City Arts presents paintings and fiber-art at the airport

MOLINE -- Three new artists' works are featured on canvas and with fiber at Quad City Arts' Art at the Airport.

The display, with aquatic paintings by Brian Buckles of Waterloo, fiber tapestries by Rowen Schussheim-Anderson of Davenport, and coiled fiber baskets by Kelly Hanson of Moline, will be at the airport through April 28.

Quad-Cities native Buckles, draws inspiration for his paintings from his lifelong fascination with marine life and sharks. “The cruelty of shark finning and the unsustainable fishing practices that are threatening the survival of many species are the inspirations for my work. Because most people won’t see these animals in their natural habitat, I use canvas and oils to bring the sea to life for the viewer with the hope of inspiring others to learn more and engage in protecting these amazing animals.”

Schussheim-Anderson presents “Color Field Tapestries,” tapestries woven out of wool, linen, cotton, silk and rayon, and inspired by Abstract Expressionism artists, who used color to express emotion. “Several techniques are used to push the boundaries of traditional tapestry," Schussheim-Anderson said.

Kelly Hanson has always liked working with different fibers and creating pieces that were also useful. She was introduced to the coil stitch weave at a class and she now builds unique baskets with color schemes that can either pop against the natural jute or complement it. Hanson explains, “Coil stitch woven baskets have been utilized by many different cultures throughout history. Though the methods have changed a bit with different tools being available, I like being able to connect to history while also creating something different and new.”

