For some people, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is a weeklong party or a vacation with family and friends. For others, it may provide a prime people-watching opportunity, a physical challenge, a spiritual retreat or all of the above.
Rich in tradition, at least one thing about RAGBRAI, now in its 46th year, is certain: the one-of-a-kind experience draws hordes of participants from all walks of life around the country.
More than 10,000 cyclists are expected to complete the 428-mile trip from the Missouri River in Onawa to the Mississippi River in Davenport, RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz said.
Meet three unique individuals from the Quad-Cities who likely will stand out in the crowds, each for different reasons.
Bishop 'prefers prayers to luck'
A lot has changed in the last 30-some years since this Catholic guy from Mount Vernon, Iowa, biked across the state on his 10-speed Schwinn and camped at least one night in a water-logged tent.
This will be his first RAGBRAI since the mid-1980s, and Bishop Thomas Zinkula of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Davenport expects an entirely different experience. His team of 20 will stay in Catholic churches along the way.
“I’m a little embarrassed by this, but I have a bed to sleep in every night and my own bathroom,” Zinkula, 61, said.
He will earn his keep by celebrating mass at 6 p.m. each night. The Davenport Diocese, one of four archdioceses in Iowa, covers the southeast quadrant of the state, including Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City, the final three overnight stops on RAGBRAI, as well as the small neighboring towns.
“We were going to do this no matter where it went,” said Zinkula, a conditioned cyclist, who was chosen last year by Pope Francis to serve as the ninth bishop of the Davenport Diocese. “It’s extra special that the second half is in our diocese.”
The pontiff’s practice of reaching into the margins of society and ministering to people there inspired “Pedaling to the Peripheries,” the name of the Davenport Diocese’s team, printed on the back of Zinkula’s jersey.
“We’re going to the peripheries of Iowa on RAGBRAI, little towns here and there,” he said. “I’ll have a chance as bishop to interact with people in ways I could never do otherwise; who knows what conversations I might have?”
After finishing the ride next Saturday, Zinkula will go back the way he came to lead mass that night in Grinnell, about 120 miles west of the Quad-Cities.
"Hopefully I'll be able to handle this," he said. "I prefer prayers to luck."
Octogenarian keeps cruising
"Insane," "nonsense" and "ridiculous."
At 87, retired Davenport teacher Margaret (Maggie) Paulos is not afraid to use those adjectives to describe the final leg of RAGBRAI, which begins in Iowa City, features 1,585 feet of climb and stretches 68.9 miles to the Quad-Cities.
“I’ll probably ride the first half out of Iowa City, but I’ll avoid most of Saturday,” she said, noting her distaste of steep inclines. “Stretching the last day to nearly 70 miles is ridiculous; people are anxious to get home.”
Paulos, a widowed mother of eight, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of one, speaks from experience. She has involved herself in at least part of every RAGBRAI since its inception in 1973. About 50 miles is her limit these days, which will allow her to do every bit of Sunday’s 43.5-mile ride from Onawa to Denison and big chunks of subsequent stretches.
Her three sons, Richard, 62, of Cedar Rapids, Jonathan, 57, of York, Pennsylvania, and Bentham, 52, of Berkeley, California, will be biking, too. Following in his mother's footsteps, Richard has not missed a RAGBRAI either.
As members of the Cedar Rapids-based Hawkeye Bicycle Association, Paulos and Richard will enjoy sleeping in air-conditioned churches every night.
Although she has plenty of support, the 135-pound Paulos, who has "shrunk to about 5-foot-3," usually rides alone, at her own pace.
“Nobody can ride as slow as I do,” she said. “I claim my part of the road and pretty much stay there."
At times, Paulos feels safer on RAGBRAI than she does on recreational trails in the Quad-Cities.
"You're on open road, and everyone's going the same direction," she said.
Paulos, who does not take any medications, also is a member of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild, and some of her friends in the group "marvel" at her bicycling ability.
Doing RAGBRAI takes a lot of grit, she said.
"It's absolute heaven to be out there on beautiful country roads, stopping under shade trees," Paulos said. "Then, other days you wonder, 'Why am I out here?'"
Self-supported 'bike God’
There is no shortage of beer at stops on RAGBRAI.
While that may seem daunting for recovering alcoholics on the expedition, it barely fazes Jonas Winn of Rock Island, who has 13 years of sobriety under his belt. Cravings, he said, hit him harder when he is alone or hanging out with just one of his buddies.
Pedaling above most of the field from the 5-foot-8 seat on his homemade tall bike, though, he has no need for intoxicating distractions.
“My goal is to have more fun than anybody else,” said Winn, who runs an interior design and construction company. “Wherever the tall bike’s at, there’s a party there.”
This will be his third time on RAGBRAI with these wheels, which he fashioned with 1½ Surly Long Haul Trucker frames. Standard Byke Co., Davenport, provided some welding assistance, but Winn, a 31-year-old married father of one, designed and assembled the final product, which includes a step to reach the top.
He lost his voice early on the last two times he deployed the tall bike on RAGBRAI because he was bombarded by fellow cyclists, who asked the following questions, among others:
• How do you get on that thing?
• Did you build it?
• How’s the weather up there?
A piece of laminated paper with a list of answers to the most-asked inquires soon will be strapped to the back of his rig, “So I don’t talk to every person that passes me,” Winn said.
While others may chase and rely on liquid courage, he admitted to enjoying an ego boost from the attention his creation receives. “You’re sort of like a bike god when people find out you’re riding it the whole week,” Winn said.
In 2011, the bearded and tattooed adventurer turned heads when he biked across the country from Seattle to Washington, D.C., on his tall bicycle. During RAGBRAI, Winn will be with four of his friends, all dads.
Known as “baggers,” each member of the self-supported crew will haul his own clothes, tent, tools, water and a little bit of food in panniers.
Winn, who doubles as a survivalist, called it a thrilling experience.
“It’s just more fun, and that’s the whole point of RAGBRAI,” he said.