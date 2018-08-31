It’s been a life-changing year for Jerry Petersen.
The 49-year-old Davenport man decided to cut carbs in March, and he since has shed 60 pounds. Then, in May, he began seeing his “soulmate,” Cindi DeWitt, and on date nights, the couple opts for fishing over conventional dinner-and-movie get-togethers. DeWitt, 48, won the Quad-City Times' Best Fish Photo Contest in July, and Petersen followed suit in August.
"You can’t let a fisherwoman out of your sight,” he said. “We don’t catch them all the time, but we still have fun.”
During a late-night outing in early August on the Mississippi River, he connected with a hefty flathead catfish, and DeWitt was there to snap a photo of her proud partner after he wrestled it aboard. Using cut bait, or chunks of small fish, and 14-pound test line from his buddy's boat, it took the angler about five minutes to land the catfish he estimated to weigh between 20 and 25 pounds.
“My whole fist fit inside of its mouth,” said Petersen, who stands at 6-feet, 4-inches and weighs 300 pounds. “It was a pretty good fight.”
He eventually released the whopper, but not until DeWitt captured plenty of photographic evidence, which she submitted to the contest sponsored by K&K True Value Hardware and R&R Sports in Bettendorf.
The public voting period ended Monday, and Petersen was crowned the adult division champion with 261 votes, beating out 20 other participants. Seven-year-old Noah Behr of Taylor Ridge won the youth division with 60 votes, beating out 46 other entries.
During a day out this spring at his grandfather's pond in rural Rock Island County, the second-grader at Taylor Ridge Elementary School, accompanied by his dad, Joe, reeled in a bass all on his own.
"Yup," confirmed Noah, a member of Boy Scout Troop 430. "No help."
His mom, Samantha, tackled the promotion side of things. She used Facebook to encourage family and friends to vote for her son’s photo. Petersen also credited support via social media for his victory. The pair of contests drew a total of 645 votes. For winning, Noah and Petersen each will get a prize valued at $100.
This marked the third and final round of the summer contest series, which drew a total of 240 entries and 2,531 votes. Because he garnered more votes than each of the two previous adult winners, Petersen will be awarded a grand prize valued at $200.
A photo of 5-year-old Lucy Morales, of Hillsdale, Illinois, gained 169 votes during the July contest, more than any other youth entry this summer, so her family will get a $200 prize, too. She was fishing at Scott County's West Lake Park alongside her paternal grandfather, Pat Vaughn, when she reeled in a rock bass, her first-ever catch.
DeWitt's prize-winning crappie catch came during her first fishing date with Petersen in July at Lost Grove Lake in northern Scott County. Even though it wasn't the biggest fish in the field, it marked DeWitt's first catch in about 10 years, and it earned her first place in the adult division. She received 29 votes, beating out 16 other participants.
In June, 4-year-old Kale Eaton of Geneseo received 97 votes, beating out 72 other entries, to win the youth division. Matt Baeder, 29, of Davenport, won the adult division with 137 votes, beating out 42 other entries.
Besides fishing, Petersen and DeWitt walk 2½ miles every Saturday morning. His goal by the end of September is to drop below 300 pounds.
"It should be pretty easy," he said. "Getting out and enjoying nature is definitely good for the soul."