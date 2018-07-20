Bix runs in Dustin Murphy’s blood. And he runs Bix in his bare feet.
Before he could talk, the Davenport native participated in the inaugural Alcoa Jr. Bix 7 in 1998. He followed suit the next 11 summers and competed in his first Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in 2010.
The now-21-year-old has run every Bix since then, except for one, and that was because of a club soccer tournament in high school.
“I can’t miss it (Bix),” said Murphy, a senior at the University of Iowa and future student at Palmer College of Chiropractic. “My family’s so ingrained in the city, and this is, like, the biggest thing that Davenport does, so being part of the Bix is just something that’s pretty special to me.”
Before running the 44th annual 7-miler next Saturday, July 28, through the streets of Davenport, Murphy plans to complete the 46th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI. The 428-mile weeklong adventure officially begins Sunday at the Missouri River in Onawa and stops overnight in Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City.
The seventh-shortest RAGBRAI in history officially ends the same day as Bix at the Marquette Street boat landing in Davenport. Cyclists will face 12,576 total feet of climb — making this the fourth flattest route on record — before they dip their tires in the Mississippi River to celebrate the end of the journey. After which, Murphy will lose the shoes and take part in the footrace.
The 2015 Bettendorf High School grad never has participated in any part of the cross-state trek.
“RAGBRAI is one of those things I’ve always wanted to try,” he said.
Adjusted route
Instead of staying overnight next Friday in Iowa City, Murphy plans to bike all the way home from Sigourney in one day, about 110 miles, so he can sleep in his own bed before race day.
The official distance of the final two days of RAGBRAI totals 126.5 miles, but he will continue east toward the Quad-Cities at the point others are directed north to the Big Ten college town.
"I don’t think it's very viable to do all of that (the last leg of RAGBRAI and Bix) in one day," said Murphy, who does not want to rely on caffeine or sugar to get him through the challenge. "I'll try to get up Friday morning as early as I can and just ride straight through; I have no idea how long it's going to take."
The most he has biked in one day up to this point is 45 miles, which barely tops the week's shortest stretch on Sunday from Onawa to Denison. At 160 pounds, the 5-foot, 6-inch Murphy, who ran cross country and played soccer in high school, expects to pedal at a slower-than-normal pace to conserve energy.
His girlfriend, Casie McGee, will ride at least part of the way, too, Murphy said. McGee's father, Greg, will drive from town to town in his motor home, which will serve as their lodging and support vehicle.
Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich applauded Murphy's strategy to fit in all of RAGBRAI before Bix.
"I know in years past, people have tried to do both of them, but they skipped the last day of RAGBRAI to do it," Froehlich said. "I've also heard of guys coming in, running the race and then going back and doing the last leg (of RAGBRAI) in the afternoon."
The bike tour previously ended in Davenport in 2015, 2011, 1982 and 1973, the inaugural ride.
Footwear, or lack thereof
What Froehlich could not fathom, though, is Murphy's commitment to running the popular race without anything separating the sole of his feet and the pavement.
This will mark his third consecutive barefoot Bix.
Murphy began building up a protective layer of calluses on his feet in high school. Then, in the spring of 2016, he felt inspired to run barefoot after reading "Born to Run," Christopher McDougall's best-selling book about Mexico's Tarahumara Indians. Members of the tribe run barefoot or in thin sandals through the remote Copper Canyons in the state of Chihuahua.
It took a few months of running shoeless to build up strength in his feet, but Murphy has not suffered any musculoskeletal injuries since making the switch. He thinks the change has helped him increase his foot speed.
"It worked for me," Murphy said. "My times have gone down every year."
While wearing shoes in 2015, Murphy finished with a time of 1:01:37, according to Times' archives. Last year, he ran about 7½-minute miles to finish in 52:46.
Murphy's only goal next Saturday is to finish the race without walking any of it.
'Don't get stagnant'
On bike, Murphy will back-pedal on the barefoot strategy. He will rotate between two pairs of shoes designed for minimalists: Xero Shoes' thin rubber-and-string sandals and Vibram FiveFingers, which feature individual toe spaces.
He plans to deploy different bicycle seats throughout the week as well.
"I think one of the big things with RAGBRAI is changing things up, so you don’t get stagnant," said Murphy.
After Bix, he plans to take a two-hour nap before driving to Chicago. He and his girlfriend have tickets to Kenny Chesney's show that night at Soldier Field, a big reward.
"I don't know if it's a good plan, but it's there," Murphy said, referring to his jam-packed itinerary this coming week. "It's nice to get out there and do something that's at least slightly competitive, if not against other people then against myself to see if I can do it."
If he accomplishes it all, his next mission is running a marathon.