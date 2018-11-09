Try 1 month for 99¢
Mason Herrington

Best Deer Photo Contest winner Mason Herrington, then 12, with the 13-point buck he harvested on Sept. 23, 2017, on private land north of Maquoketa, Iowa, in Jackson County.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

R&R Sports, in conjunction with the Quad-City Times, is once again sponsoring the Best Deer Photo Contest now through Jan. 10.

Successful archery, muzzleloader and shotgun hunters in Iowa and Illinois may register for the competition at qctimes.com/contests. Participants must submit their name, contact information, 9-digit harvest registration number and a photo of themselves with their deer. There is no registration fee.

Readers may vote for their favorite photo between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24. The victor also will receive a $500 gift certificate to R&R.

Entrants must comply with the state hunting regulations, and only game taken during the 2018-19 season will be eligible. Contestants may submit multiple entries, however, they are limited to deer taken in Iowa and Illinois.

To learn more about the contest, contact R&R at 563-243-4696. The store at 3250 Fields Drive, Bettendorf, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. 

