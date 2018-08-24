Most of us are guilty of taking far more tackle with us than we actually use in a day. This is understandable for a planned trip, fishing tournament, TV show, etc. as a person never knows what will be the “magic lure," or if fishing for more than one species, what sort of tackle will be changed during the day. However, what would an angler do on a spur-of-the-moment outing, or if things had to be condensed way down? The answer is to go with a productive method of a handful of lures and a couple of rod/reel outfits, to cover multiple species.
First off, the “handful” of lures really isn’t that small, but should be able to fit into a single medium tackle bag. To start the selection think of something that can be used for multi-purposes, and combined with other lures, like soft plastics, to create other lure designs.
Spinnerbaits and jigs are always good, but to condense to something that will cover both, go with Road Runner heads. These are available in many sizes, and come with a spinner blade on the bottom side of the head. I will go with 1/32 to ¼ ounce sizes in the regular and Natural Science models, and ¼ ounce Casey’s Runner Head. The same sizes apply to a selection of B-Fish-N Precision H20 jig heads with wire shank barbs, and some of the smaller sizes of J-Mac plain shank jig heads.
There are also times when a regular skirted jig is needed, many times of which it is the only lure used. For this I use a Blitz Spyder Finesse or Regular (depending on the size needed) Jig, with Natural Forage Baits Mad Craw and Lil Killer for trailers. In fact, there are times when this is all that is needed, if you are fishing strictly for bass.
To round out the selection of items to use with soft plastic bodies take a few 1/0 to 4/0 XPoint XGap hooks with 1/16 to ¼ ounce worm sinkers. The reason for the XGap style worm hook is to cover several different soft plastic designs, for which some require a deeper throat to set the hook threw a fatter body.
You may want to throw in a small amount of floats as well, to go with the smaller J-Mac heads to use for drifting for panfish. For this I recommend the Bett’s Mr. Crappie Rattlin’ series, and some of their weighted models.
A good search lure and cover all crankbait is the Rat-L-Trap. Shad and bluegill type colors will cover it all.
On the same line as the Rat-L-Trap is a Blitz Blade, which while used at any time I prefer it in cool to cold water. Two colors have been my favorites – Table Rock Shad and Spotted Goby.
I’ve caught bass, big crappie and catfish on both the Rat-L-Trap and Blade.
Now we are ready to select some soft plastic bodies. Again, we are looking at things that can be combined with the previous mentioned items to be used for more than one species of fish. Because of that, sizes will be more middle-of-the-road variety – not too large and not too small, which means that bass of all sizes will take whatever is offered, and larger panfish will hit many of the same lures.
The smallest is for the J-Mac plain shank heads, and for this the 1.5-inch Gulp Minnow and Power Honey worm is used. Stepping up to all the other heads we will go with the 2-inch Berkley Power Minnow and NFB Lil Killer (for finger jigging); NFB Ribbon Tail Worm, Finesse Worm and Swim Bait; and B-Fish-N Ribb Finn, Pulse-R and 4-inch Ringworm. As for colors, go with your favorites, but remember to keep it to just two or three at the most.
All of this should easily fit into a medium size 3600 Plano soft side bag, with Stowaway boxes and Worm Wraps. One this size is easy to carry for shore fishing, throwing into the back seat of a vehicle, and stowing in a small boat, which is normally the type of boat used on a “quick” trip.
For rod/reel combos used in the smaller boat I prefer a two-piece 6-foot, 6-inch to 7-foot light to medium Agility spinning rod with ultra light Pfuleger Supreme reel, and a one-piece, 6-foot medium casting rod with Revo reel. The length of the spinning rod is for longer casts and lighter lures, while the choice for casting is a good in-between rod size. If fishing from shore I would include at least one 8-foot Buzz Ramsey Air Steelhead Casting Rod with Revo reel, which is a fantastic combination to use for long casts and fishing for bass with about any type of bass lure.
While you don’t have to follow my selection it gives you an idea for developing your own smaller amount of tackle, which is a good way to “grab-and-go”, or carry items in the vehicle for that “spur-of-the-moment” trip or a roadside cast.
Until next time, get out on the water, and enjoy a great day of fishing.