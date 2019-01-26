Weeds are well-known fish holding areas during the open water season. But they can also be prime targets to hold fish in the winter. The biggest challenge is learning how to catch the fish using your flasher, and knowing when they are in or near the weeds.
Most flashers will show the weed area as a heavier line. With my Vexilar FLX28 set as a normal unit, and using the three-color setting, thick weed cover looks like a large red area at the bottom flasher reading, which sometimes has a few breaks or yellow, orange and green flashes mixed in.
If I use the unit in the normal mode, I can tell if there are fish hidden in the weeds by dropping the jig near the top or into the weeds. Holding to the spot where I can see the green flash of my jig, two things may happen when a fish appears. One is another green flash appears, which is most likely a weaker signal of a fish from the side. This likely means that fish are holding to the top of the weeds. The other thing that can happen is, if fish are buried in the weeds, the red area will look like it's shaking, and some yellow and orange begins to move around, which are fish moving through the weeds to hopefully grab the jig.
Still in the normal mode, if the jig is dropped into the weeds until the line starts going slack and then jigged back up to about a foot above the weeds, some fish activity may be seen. I’ve had this happen a lot, showing me that fish are within the weeds and chasing the bait upward.
At this point, it's time to switch the Vexilar to the low power mode to eliminate most of the weeds. In this mode, the jig is still normally seen, but sometimes gets lost. However, fish movement is usually picked up within the weeds.
When in low power, it's best to use the manual depth setting rather than the automatic. In fact, when fishing shallower weeds, which are normally found in my fishing, I will switch to the 10-foot range on a manual setting. If fishing slightly deeper, I will use both manual and auto, depending on what action happens upon depth change.
It should be mentioned that the FLX28 has several color settings, and can use up to five. But I’ve always used the three colors on the older models, and prefer to use that setting on the FLX28.
We've covered fishing directly over weeds, but like in the open water season, you can also fish on outer weed edges. This is often where an extra green flash will be seen above the weeds. A red area will appear, its thickness determined by how far your unit is from the edge of the weeds. Anything caught on the outer edge of the transducer’s signal will act as if the unit is sitting directly above the weeds, but the target flashes will be seen more easily.
Often if I have found weeds on the flasher or seen them through clear ice (sometimes still frozen at the surface), and fish are more active near the outer edge. I will drill holes out farther until I find the area where the bottom changes and the weed line is within inches of the transducer’s angle. At this point, I switch to normal power and auto depth so it's easier to adjust the Pro-View Ice-Ducer and find the fish targets. I also change the cone angle from narrow to wide. In many cases, I will use it in the lower gain settings for more pin-point accuracy. Since this is most likely a deeper area, the zoom feature can be used if fish are closer to the bottom.
The next time you are fishing weeds during ice fishing season, try some of the things I’ve mentioned in this article. Any flasher will work, especially if it has at least a three- or four-color display, but a unit with the features like the Vexilar’s FLX series of flashers is a tremendous advantage.
Until next time, get out on the water and enjoy a great day of fishing.