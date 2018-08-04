A target shooter’s collection of guns can’t be complete without a Browning Buck Mark pistol. This is said to be one of the best for this purpose, and recently one was purchased to find out first hand.
My Buck Mark is the Plus Practical model. It has the top rail, which makes it possible to attach a scope, reflex or red dot sight. However, I wanted to use it for the first shooting as it was designed with fully adjustable open iron sights.
The front sight is a TruGlo fiber optic, while the rear has a white outline Pro-Target sight. It is fully adjustable for windage and elevation, with solid clicks.
The weight of the pistol is 34 ounces and it holds a 10-round magazine. The barrel length is 5 ½ inches, with an overall length of 9 ½ inches. Its trigger is gold-plated, with a very light pull — almost a “hair trigger”.
Ammunition is 22LR, and I’ve been told by followers of the Shoot ‘N’ Plink Facebook page that a wide range of velocities have been shot through their units. I had only used CCI Mini Mag and Remington Thunderbolt, with equal success. Both are in the 1250 fps range, which is normally recommended for semi-automatic firearms. However, a couple of people said they had fired CCI standard velocity of 1050 fps, so I gave it a try and it worked nicely. These same people were asking me to try some CCI Quiet, which I did. The Quiet is only 710 fps, and did not cycle. So, that is not recommended.
While this is a 22-caliber pistol, the design of the round barrel gives it a much larger appearance. The slide is also a bit different from other semi-autos in that you can see through from one side to the other when it is open.
As for the magazines, they are very easy to load. Some magazines are a pain, but the follower is very easy to slide down and hold while loading the ammo. I do recommend purchasing some extra magazines, as this gun is so much fun to shoot you are going to want to have some loaded in advance, and ready to go. I have three at the moment, with two more ordered so I can load up a full 50-round box without having to stop and reload.
By the way, all of this comes in a very nice, rugged nylon zip case. The Browning logo and name on the outside is very attractive. It is one of those cases that you will be happy to use for storage, and proud to be seen. It truly compliments the good looks of the pistol, so makes a great set.
As for shooting, I had to adjust the sights twice when getting it sighted in on a rifle sight-in target, with 10 rounds of CCI Mini Mag. It was shooting low, but after the second adjustment I was ready to hit the 2-inch middle of some regular targets, which I did with several rounds of Remington Thunderbolt. I shot the gun at 7, 10 and 15 yards.
The day that this was adjusted was extremely windy, so for the conditions of a 20 to 30 mph cross wind it proved to be a very good shooter. In fact I shot a video on that day which can be seen on the Dan’s Fish ‘N’ Tales YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/dansfishntales, or the Shoot ‘N’ Plink™ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shootnplink.
This is a great two-handed or one-hand shooter. I’ve seen several people shooting it one hand only, and I can see why, even with the heavier weight.
At a later date I acquired a Buck Mark Reflex sight, with a red dot and four reticle settings. It adjusted easily, much like a regular scope. Once adjusted the pistol was dead on to the point where you could almost close your eyes and hit the target. With that sight I was firing three types of Federal ammunition (Hunter Match, Champion, HV Match, and 729 Lead Round Nose), all of which had great success.
Overall I would give this pistol a 5 star rating, which is rare for me to give anything a perfect score, or even a 4, because I feel there is always something that isn’t perfect with any product. The only thing I want to remind you of, is to make sure you are ready to shoot, as you should always be, before touching the trigger. Twice I fired shots before I was completely on the center of the target. The shots were still on the target, but not where I wanted them to be. Also, it would be nice if there were two magazines provided with the pistol instead of just one. Neither of these facts is bad enough to subtract from the rating for its targeting and overall shooting.
Mark Millichamp, CCW/NRA instructor, was very impressed with this gun’s all around abilities, to the point of acquiring one for himself.
Speaking of Mark’s CCW instruction, his next scheduled classes are at EZ Livin’ in Milan, Illinois, on Sept. 8 and 9. Further details can be obtained by calling EZ Livin’ at 309-787-2244.
Until next time, shoot safe and have a great day of plinking.