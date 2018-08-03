It may cost a few more dollars to hunt and fish next year in Iowa, but officials say a pending increase in license fees will improve services throughout the state.
The agency proposes selling annual hunting and fishing licenses to Iowa residents for $20 each, an increase of $3. Annual non-resident hunting licenses would jump from $110 to $129; annual non-resident fishing licenses would go from $39 to $46.
If approved, this would mark the first price increase of an annual resident hunting license since 2002 and the first price increase of an annual fishing license since 2004. The new fees would take effect when 2019 licenses go on sale Dec. 15.
“It’s been in the works for years,” said Alex Murphy, communications director for the Iowa DNR. “I have not heard one negative reaction to this.”
While the DNR has attempted to raise license costs for years, the agency no longer has to go through the Legislature for approval.
In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows the DNR and the state Natural Resource Commission to increase hunting, fishing and wildlife fees by up to 5 percent every three years. It also permits the DNR to change camping fees at state parks and preserves.
In 2017, a total of 234,635 annual fishing licenses and 24,753 annual hunting licenses were sold. If licenses are purchased at the same rate next year under the proposed fee changes, the DNR estimates an increase in revenue of more than $4.5 million, a 17.6 percent bump from 2017.
Since 2015, the DNR has consistently sold almost $30 million in hunting and fishing licenses annually.
Revenue from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses is deposited into the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund. Taxes on ammunition, fishing tackle and other hunting and fishing supplies support the fund, too.
The added revenue would allow the state to fill 40 vacant positions, including 10 in fisheries, 21 in wildlife management and nine in law enforcement, Murphy said.
The Natural Resource Commission initially backed the license fee increase at its meeting in July. The five-member bipartisan Administrative Rules Review Committee also has to support the new proposed fee. The committee likely will vote on it for the first time later this month or in September, Murphy said.
Meanwhile, the DNR is holding public input sessions Aug. 21 at six locations throughout the state. After the comment period, the DNR will send the proposal back to the Natural Resource Commission and the Administrative Rules Review Committee. The final committee vote likely will happen in October or November, Murphy said.