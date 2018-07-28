Ames has Jack Trice Stadium at Iowa State University, Newton has the Iowa Speedway and Davenport has Modern Woodmen Park.
The 10,000-plus cyclists who completed the 46th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa pedaled through all three venues. After dipping their front tires Saturday in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat landing, participants rolled through the dirt surrounding the minor-league baseball field en route to LeClaire Park and the Freight House Farmers Market.
“I was really excited the (Quad-Cities) River Bandits opened up the warning track,” said Mike Lindsay, a Twin Cities resident from Davenport who finished his fifth cross-state trek with his dad, Joe. “The fact they added one more stadium loop for us was really sweet.”
Some bikers stopped in the middle of the park to snap selfies with the Ferris wheel or Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge, while others recorded video as they coasted past home plate.
Jean Toillion, a member of Team Big Squeeze from Eagle Grove, Iowa, stopped to take photos of both landmarks. She thought the tour of Modern Woodmen fit perfectly with this year’s sports theme.
“Who doesn’t love baseball?” said Toillion, who has been doing RAGBRAI since the early 1990s. “It’s a beautiful setting, and it’s something different than just along the river.”
At least one crash
A bagpiper and other musicians entertained cyclists at the dip site, but organizers did not place vendors there because of safety reasons. The festivities were less than a mile away, around LeClaire Park.
“We want to get you away from the water and right to the party,” said Molly Otting Carlson, vice president of destination development for the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The setup is working very well.”
The final leg of RAGBRAI began in Iowa City, featured 1,585 feet of climb and stretched 68.9 miles to the Quad-Cities. Stops before Davenport included West Liberty, Atalissa, Moscow, Wilton, Wildcat Den State Park, Montpelier and Blue Grass.
Cyclists who continued to LeClaire Park and the farmers market were greeted with a flurry of food trucks, Front Street Brewery’s beer garden and live music.
By the early afternoon, hordes of cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles congested the area south of River Drive between the dip site and the farmers market.
Traffic temporarily was halted when one male cyclist crashed along the recreational trail just outside of Modern Woodmen.
He scraped his face and elbow, and an ambulance transported him away from the scene. Cyclists with him from the St. Louis area said he was frustrated with himself for falling, but he would be OK.
Bike traffic temporarily halted outside of Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport after a male cyclist crashed near the riverfront trail. He was transported away from the scene in an ambulance. Cyclists w/ him from the St. Louis area said he scraped his face + elbow, but he will be OK. pic.twitter.com/2CvnaY8AkP— Jack Cullen (@JS_Cullen) July 28, 2018
'Today I couldn't stop'
At the end of the 428-mile ride, many bikers were eager to return home after dipping their tires in the Mississippi. The weeklong trip began last Sunday in Onawa, where cyclists dipped their back tires in the Missouri River.
“It’s load and go, round ‘em up and clean ‘em up,” said Tim Foreman, a support vehicle driver for a group of cyclists from Sioux Center, Iowa, in the northwest corner of the state. “They all fall asleep, and I get to drive.”
Janell Martini of Spencer, Iowa, felt rejuvenated as people cheered for her and other cyclists when they approached Marquette Street. "That makes a big difference," she said.
Martini, a mother of four daughters, may have lingered longer, but she needed to dart north to Mankato, Minnesota, for the expected birth of her 10th grandchild, a baby girl.
"Today I couldn't stop because she wants her mother there to help with the delivery," Martini, a longtime emergency room nurse, said. "I've been there for every grandchild's birth."
Cyclists from across the country traveled to Iowa to take part in RAGBRAI.
“It’s hard to stomach a full week of vacation for this, but it’s worth it,” said Wendi Rea, an Iowa native who now lives in Baltimore.
All sorts of wheels
About 16 months after receiving a bone marrow transplant, RAGBRAI veteran Mike Erusha of Sheridan, Wyoming, drove a support vehicle for a team based in Solon, Iowa.
“I wish I was (riding), but at least I’m above the dirt, so it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Every day is a bonus day.”
Standing next to his brother, Neil, Erusha dipped the front wheels of his walker in the Mississippi. “It felt just like all the other years,” he said.
Clad in colorful homemade spandex, Gwen and Paul McClintic of Stuart, Iowa, celebrated their 22nd RAGBRAI together on a tandem bicycle. Gwen is having surgery on a weakening left knee in September, so this year was tougher than most.
“I’m just exhilarated that we did it,” she said. “I want to make RAGBRAI 50.”
The Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau is hopeful RAGBRAI will return to Davenport for the big anniversary in 2022. About $85,000 was spent this year to host the finale. The event previously ended in Davenport in 2015, 2011, 1982 and 1973, the inaugural ride.
In 2015, cyclists dipped their tires in the river at Credit Island Park, which did not go over as well.
“It’s so much more centralized,” Lindsay, the man from Minnesota, said of this year's ending. “I think it showcases new businesses down here, and a lot of us are looking forward to showering and coming back tonight.”