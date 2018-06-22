Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Firecracker Run
Children spring at the start of the "Kiddie Race" during the 35th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run last year in East Moline.

 Meg McLaughlin / Lee News Network

Rooftop yoga

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29

WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport

DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.

Kayak Lake George

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Lake George at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City

DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group for a leisure paddle around Lake George. Contact Carlos Barreto at 309-714-5896, or go to goo.gl/No7QSz for more information.  

Leisure/Social Bike Ride

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Parking lot on South side of River Drive, across from Radisson Quad-City Plaza, downtown Davenport

DETAILS: Ride along the riverfront trail for 20 miles. Optional post-ride dinner at a downtown restaurant. Go to qcbc.org for more information.  

Iowa American Water Bix at 6

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28

WHERE: Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport

DETAILS: Training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Runners or volunteers who register at one of the training runs will receive a special T-shirt. Training runs are free to registered participants. 

Bike "The Loop"

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 29

WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Ride the Davenport and Bettendorf trails for a loop ride. Lunch stop toward end of ride. 28 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information.

Leisure/Social Bike Ride

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 30

WHERE: West Lake Park (north entrance), 14910 110th Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Ride rural roads, paved bike trails and bike lanes for 35-40 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information. 

Yak Attack

WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 1

WHERE: Timbrook Field Boat Ramp, Colona 

DETAILS: Originally planned for Sunday, June 24, this outing with the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group has been rescheduled for July 1 because of flooding on the Rock River. Participants will float/paddle 7.5 miles down the Rock River to Len Brown's North Shore Inn & Marina in Moline. Contact Carlos Barreto at 309-714-5896, or go to goo.gl/No7QSz for more information. 

Firecracker Run

WHEN: Wednesday, July 4

WHERE: East Moline

DETAILS: 10K, 5K, 1-mile run and children's run; Go to firecrackerrun.com for more information.

Jack Cullen covers health, wellness and outdoor recreation for the Quad-City Times.