Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Kayak Lake George
WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 24
WHERE: Lake George at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group for a leisure paddle around Lake George. Contact Carlos Barreto at 309-714-5896, or go to goo.gl/No7QSz for more information.
Leisure/Social Bike Ride
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24
WHERE: Parking lot on South side of River Drive, across from Radisson Quad-City Plaza, downtown Davenport
DETAILS: Ride along the riverfront trail for 20 miles. Optional post-ride dinner at a downtown restaurant. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
Iowa American Water Bix at 6
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28
WHERE: Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport
DETAILS: Training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Runners or volunteers who register at one of the training runs will receive a special T-shirt. Training runs are free to registered participants.
Bike "The Loop"
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 29
WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Ride the Davenport and Bettendorf trails for a loop ride. Lunch stop toward end of ride. 28 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
Leisure/Social Bike Ride
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 30
WHERE: West Lake Park (north entrance), 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Ride rural roads, paved bike trails and bike lanes for 35-40 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
Yak Attack
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 1
WHERE: Timbrook Field Boat Ramp, Colona
DETAILS: Originally planned for Sunday, June 24, this outing with the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group has been rescheduled for July 1 because of flooding on the Rock River. Participants will float/paddle 7.5 miles down the Rock River to Len Brown's North Shore Inn & Marina in Moline. Contact Carlos Barreto at 309-714-5896, or go to goo.gl/No7QSz for more information.
Firecracker Run
WHEN: Wednesday, July 4
WHERE: East Moline
DETAILS: 10K, 5K, 1-mile run and children's run; Go to firecrackerrun.com for more information.