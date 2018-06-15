To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Free Fishing Days
WHEN: June 15-18
WHERE: Illinois
DETAILS: Anglers may fish and possess fish without a DNR fishing license.
Sunrise Bike Ride
WHEN: 6 a.m. today
WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1800 1st Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail east to Campbell’s Island and back. 24 miles. Optional breakfast stop at Q-C Coffee and Pancake House after ride. More details at qcbc.org.
Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. today
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
Quad-Cities Triathlon
WHEN: 7 a.m. today
WHERE: West Lake Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run; Go to qctriathlon.com for more information.
Riverine Walk
WHEN: 9-10:30 a.m. today
WHERE: River Heritage Park, upstream of the Government Bridge, Davenport
DETAILS: Follow the FEMA delineated 100-year and 500-year floodplain boundaries throughout downtown Davenport. Discuss various methods of floodplain management used throughout the Quad-Cities. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Schuetzen NEIN! Hour Endurance Run
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Schuetzen Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 9-hour solo and 9-hour relay; Go to facebook.com/schuetzenNEIN for more information.
Youth Fishing Derby
WHEN: 8:30-11 a.m. today
WHERE: Carbon Cliff Park, 343 North First Ave., Carbon Cliff, Illinois
DETAILS: The Pankeys, owners of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, co-host a youth fishing derby in conjunction with the Village of Carbon Cliff. The annual event is open to children age 3-14. Participants will receive a free tackle packet. Register at Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, 413 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff. Call the Pankeys at 309-792-3460 for more information.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Pollinator Workshop
WHEN: 10 a.m. today
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Learn about The Great Sunflower Project, a citizen science project that helps you better understand the cause and effect of the decline in bee populations. Participate in a pollinator count and make an insect hotel with recyclables to install in your garden. Please bring 1- or 2-liter plastic bottles or empty soup/pasta cans for the insect hotels. Call 563-328-3286 to register for the free workshop.
Micro Brew Mile and 6K Road Race
WHEN: 2 p.m. today
WHERE: 5th Avenue, Moline
DETAILS: 1-mile and 6K waves; Go to microbrewmile.com for more information.
Ride the River
WHEN: Sunday, June 17
WHERE: LeClaire Park, 400 West Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Volunteers are needed for River Action's 34th annual Father's Day ride, which includes stops on Arsenal, Campbell's, Credit and Sylvan islands. Call 563-322-2969, or visit riveraction.org/RideTheRiver for more information.
Ice Cream Bike Ride
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17
WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Evening ride along the Mississippi River to west Davenport. Ice Cream stop at end of ride. 15-18 miles. More details at qcbc.org.
Bike "The Loop"
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 22
WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Ride the Davenport and Bettendorf trails for a loop ride. Lunch stop toward end of ride. 28 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
Building better birders
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 23
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Camanche
DETAILS: Board a 26-passenger boat for a bird-watching cruise through the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Wildlife biologist Kelly McKay will lead the class. To register, call 563-259-1876.
Yak Attack
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24
WHERE: Timbrook Field Boat Ramp, Colona
DETAILS: The Quad-Cities Kayakers Group plans to float/paddle 7.5 miles down the Rock River to Len Brown's North Shore Inn & Marina in Moline. Contact Carlos Barreto at 309-714-5896, or go to goo.gl/No7QSz for more information.