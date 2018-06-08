To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
WHEN: 8 a.m. today
WHERE: TaxSlayer Center, Moline
DETAILS: 5K and 1.2-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/qhs7XD for more information.
Tour of the Mississippi River Valley (TOMRV)
WHEN: Today and tomorrow, June 9-10
WHERE: Cyclists depart from Bettendorf (106 miles to Dubuque) or Goose Lake (69 miles to Dubuque). Return routes span 90 miles to Bettendorf, 46 miles to Goose Lake.
DETAILS: Touted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club as the "best RAGBRAI training in the world," participants will ride from the Quad-Cities to Dubuque and back. 196 miles. Interested participants may register for the 41st annual TOMRV on the morning of the ride at both starting points. Go to www.qcbc.org/tomrv for more information.
Youth Fishing Derby & Outdoor Adventure
WHEN: 8-11 a.m. today
WHERE: Hennepin Canal at Geneseo Izaak Walton League off Illinois 82
DETAILS: Free fishing derby for children age 2-16. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishing from 8:30-11 a.m. Bait and poles will be provided. Shore fishing only. Snacks and lunch also will be provided, and there will be prizes for everyone. BB gun and archery safety ranges will be open. Sponsored by Geneseo Izaak Walton League and National Wild Turkey Federation. Call 309-944-6522 for more information.
Riverine Walk
WHEN: 9-10:30 a.m. today
WHERE: Hanson Hall parking lot (Lot H), Augustana College, Rock Island
DETAILS: Walk along the Augustana College slough and learn how native turtles, frogs and insects survive a cold winter. Professor Tim Muir will lead the discussion. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Strawberry Stampede
WHEN: Sunday, June 10
WHERE: Long Grove, Iowa
DETAILS: 1-mile and 1/4-mile road races for children 14 and under. Go to goo.gl/KHfPW5 for more information.
Hiking and Campfire Cooking Class
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 11
WHERE: Scott County Park, 18850 270th St., Eldridge
DETAILS: Participants will hike for 75-90 minutes before a campfire cooking class with Rex Grove. There will be a potluck dinner after the cooking demonstration. Bring a dish to share with other members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Channel Cat Talks
WHEN: 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 14
WHERE: Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: Climb aboard the Channel Cat and learn about one of Moline's earliest settlers and founding fathers, David Sears. With his vision and foresight, he built the first dam and sawmill on the Mississippi River, which contributed to the development of Moline. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Building better birders
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 13
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Camanche
DETAILS: Board a 26-passenger boat for a bird-watching cruise through the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Wildlife biologist Kelly McKay will lead the class. To register, call 563-259-1876.
Riverine Walks
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13; 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: River Heritage Park, upstream of the Government Bridge, Davenport
DETAILS: Follow the FEMA delineated 100-year and 500-year floodplain boundaries throughout downtown Davenport. Discuss various methods of floodplain management used throughout the Quad-Cities. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
FORC Group Ride
WHEN: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 14
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Hosted by Friends of Off-Road Cycling. Go to goo.gl/uKKwch for more information.
Sunset Eco Cruise
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina & Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Board the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser, a 26-passenger boat, to catch the sunset on the Mississippi River. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
Free Fishing Days
WHEN: June 15-18
WHERE: Illinois
DETAILS: Anglers may fish and possess fish without a DNR fishing license.
Geneseo Ikes Senior Fishing Derby
WHEN: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 15
WHERE: Hennepin Canal at Geneseo Izaak Walton League off Illinois 82
DETAILS: Free fishing derby for seniors age 55-105. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Shore fishing only. There will be prizes for the longest fish caught, smallest fish caught and longest bass caught 14 inches or longer. Door prizes, too. Fee fishing day in Illinois. Call Dan Dauw at 309-230-7916 for more information.
Bike "The Loop"
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 15
WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Ride the Davenport and Bettendorf trails for a loop ride. Lunch stop toward end of ride. 28 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
Sunrise Bike Ride
WHEN: 6 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1800 1st Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail east to Campbell’s Island and back. 24 miles. Optional breakfast stop at Q-C Coffee and Pancake House after ride. More details at qcbc.org.
Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
Youth Fishing Derby
WHEN: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: Carbon Cliff Park, 343 North First Ave., Carbon Cliff, Illinois
DETAILS: The Pankeys, owners of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, co-host a youth fishing derby in conjunction with the Village of Carbon Cliff. The annual event is open to children age 3-14. Participants will receive a free tackle packet. Register at Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, 413 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff. Call the Pankeys at 309-792-3460 for more information.
Metro Metric Century
WHEN: 8 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: 62-mile RAGBRAI training ride organized by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. Those arriving by 8 a.m. will pedal upriver to Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton and then return to the TaxSlayer Center parking lot to meet up with other participants. Contact Dixon Novy, RAGBRAI charter service director for the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, at dxnvy@mchsi.com for more information.*
Pollinator Workshop
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Learn about The Great Sunflower Project, a citizen science project that helps you better understand the cause and effect of the decline in bee populations. Participate in a pollinator count and make an insect hotel with recyclables to install in your garden. Please bring 1- or 2-liter plastic bottles or empty soup/pasta cans for the insect hotels. Call 563-328-3286 to register for the free workshop.
Micro Brew Mile and 6K Road Race
WHEN: Saturday, June 16
WHERE: 5th Avenue, Moline
DETAILS: 6K and 1-mile waves; Go to microbrewmile.com for more information.
Quad-Cities Triathlon
WHEN: Saturday, June 16
WHERE: West Lake Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run; Go to qctriathlon.com for more information.
Schuetzen NEIN! Hour Endurance Run
WHEN: Saturday, June 16
WHERE: Schuetzen Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 9-hour solo and 9-hour relay; Go to facebook.com/schuetzenNEIN for more information.
Maple City 4
WHEN: Saturday, June 16
WHERE: Geneseo, Illinois
DETAILS: 4-mile run, 1-mile run and 1/4-mile children's run; Go to goo.gl/GPuv3L for more information.
Paul Skeffington Memorial Race
WHEN: Saturday, June 16
WHERE: DeWitt, Iowa
DETAILS: 5-mile, 2-mile run/walk and children's 1/2-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/yFkv73 for more information.
Ride the River
WHEN: Sunday, June 17
WHERE: LeClaire Park, 400 West Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Volunteers are needed for River Action's 34th annual Father's Day ride, which includes stops on Arsenal, Campbell's, Credit and Sylvan islands. Call 563-322-2969, or visit riveraction.org/RideTheRiver for more information.
Ice Cream Bike Ride
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17
WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Evening ride along the Mississippi River to west Davenport. Ice Cream stop at end of ride. 15-18 miles. More details at qcbc.org.