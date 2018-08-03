Boy Scout Wyatt Kroeger, 11, of Davenport, surveys a row of kayaks as his dad, Doug, and Scoutmaster Rob Nelson, center, watch before an outing Tuesday in Davenport Harbor, west of Credit Island. The late Dave Hill, former head of Davenport Boy Scout Troop 7 and Saukenuk Paddlers Canoe and Kayak Club, brought together both groups for Tuesday night paddles.
Scoutmaster Rob Nelson of Davenport Boy Scout Troop 7 unloads gear for an outing Tuesday on Davenport Harbor, west of Credit Island and the main channel of the Mississippi River. Boats and a trailer that belonged to former Scoutmaster Dave Hill were given to the troop this year after he died in a car crash.
Volunteer Dave Hill carries a tool box up from the water to repair a lawn mower before clearing a path across Sylvan Island for portaging paddlers participating in the seventh annual Floatzilla in 2016.
Boy Scout Wyatt Kroeger, 11, of Davenport, surveys a row of kayaks as his dad, Doug, and Scoutmaster Rob Nelson, center, watch before an outing Tuesday in Davenport Harbor, west of Credit Island. The late Dave Hill, former head of Davenport Boy Scout Troop 7 and Saukenuk Paddlers Canoe and Kayak Club, brought together both groups for Tuesday night paddles.
One of the first paddlers to unload her kayak on the shore of the Mississippi River likely logged more miles getting here — on the road and in life — than any of her friends.
“This river’s neat, but I don’t do it alone,” said Izzie Olson, a Coralville-based member of the Quad-Cities’ Saukenuk Paddlers Canoe and Kayak Club. “I come with people I trust.”
The 70-something Davenport native gained trust in the group through the late Dave Hill, former Saukenuk president, whom she called “amazing.” He doubled as Scoutmaster of Davenport Boy Scout Troop 7 and started a weekly tradition of bringing together both groups on the water.
As she prepared to launch Tuesday at Davenport Harbor, a secondary channel west of Credit Island, Olson wondered whether any of the boys would make it.
“I love seeing the young kids get out there,” she said. “He (Hill) really watched out for his Scouts.”
Scoutmaster Rob Nelson arrived minutes later with a fleet of boats on a trailer, all of which previously belonged to Hill.
Hill, 70, died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 9 on U.S. 61 at 250th Avenue, north of Welton, Iowa. He was driving back to town from a day of skiing at Chestnut Mountain in Galena, Illinois, when the collision happened.
During his 46-year tenure as Scoutmaster, he helped 40 boys achieve the prestigious Eagle Scout Rank. If his life had not been cut short, Hill may have held his leadership position with the Scouts for another 20 years, said Nelson, who assumed his former mentor's role.
“He was still beating boys in pull-up competitions,” he said, referring to Hill as a father figure. “He had a lot to teach, and I still had a lot to learn from him.”
Hill, who worked a long career as an aircraft mechanic and pilot/flight instructor at the Davenport Municipal Airport, dedicated a big chunk of his life to Scouting.
“It has taken 10 of us to fill the positions that he vacated all by himself,” said Scout parent Peter Crocker, a Saukenuk member. “We’re doing our best to fill his shoes.”
Parent Laura Coppage sits on the committee. She has two sons, Colin, 14, and Logan, 12, in the troop. “It’s astonishing what he (Hill) did,” Coppage said as her boys climbed into kayaks.
Andrew Crocker, 14, earned his canoeing and kayaking merit badges under Hill’s guidance. Last summer, he completed all of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, alongside his dad, Hill and others.
“I was kind of iffy about it (Scouting), but he (Hill) definitely made me want to get more involved,” said Andrew, who is involved with orchestra, Dekhockey and robotics, too. “He taught me the skills (I needed) for rank advancement, like, how to sharpen a knife without cutting yourself.”
Boy Scout Troop 7 will participate Aug. 18 in the ninth annual Floatzilla, the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River, organized by River Action Inc., of Davenport.
When the former Sylvan Island bridge was closed, Hill ferried a lawnmower and other tools to the site numerous times to clear a path for the event’s portaging paddlers. Nelson, Scouts and Saukenuk members joined him numerous times to help.
River Action recognized Hill posthumously this spring with an Eddy Award for his tireless work with Boy Scouts for almost 50 years. Troop 7 members accepted it in his honor.
The Scouts plan to attend the next three Tuesday night outings around Credit Island, which are open to the public.
Newbie kayaker Beth Ann Schrup of Moline attended this week's session. She said paddling reduces her anxiety.
"If I go for a walk, I still think about stuff that's bothering me," Schrup said. "If I'm out here, I get to enjoy the scenery, but I need to focus on my maneuvering."
Saukenuk member Tom Morrell of Bettendorf said canoeing and kayaking sparks intimate connections between people and the environment.
"You see the river from a whole different perspective than sitting in someone's fancy boat," he said. "If nothing else, it might plant a seed."
Hill's seeds, which took root years ago, are growing.
After Floatzilla, the Scouts have three upcoming paddling/camping trips along the Cedar, Upper Iowa and Wisconsin rivers.
"Troop 7 does everything in Hill's name," Nelson said.