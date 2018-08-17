Sights and sounds of summer Thursday evening dominated the Davenport riverfront.
Baseball fans filed into Modern Woodmen Park for a River Bandits game as a familiar tune from Stan's Ice Cream truck beckoned a crowd at nearby Centennial Park.
Until a brief thunderstorm rolled through the area, anglers, dog walkers and other outdoors enthusiasts relished the scene of the season.
Summer ends in just five weeks, but there are plenty of opportunities to get out and play before then.
Check out the River Benders Cycling Group, for example. There is no cost to tag along on one of their family-friendly pancake or pizza rides. Food, according to organizers, breaks down social boundaries and intimidation.
"It's really hard to find community," said April Berthiaume, who co-founded the River Benders in 2014 with her husband, Neil. "We wanted to increase access to an active lifestyle, and we strive to make sure everyone feels included."
The group, which recently applied to become a 501(c)(7) nonprofit social club, has 875 followers and counting on Facebook.
With her 2-year-old daughter, Amelia, in tow, Berthiaume led 20-plus cyclists Thursday along the riverfront trail in Davenport.
"She (Amelia) likes to ride along," Berthiaume said. "As far as she's concerned, these guys are family."
Most attendees rode from Lindsay Park Yacht Club to Credit Island before stopping at the Freight House for Antonella's pizza and Front Street beer. Their outings frequently draw a lot more than 20 participants, and while there may be some serious athletes in the group, safety and togetherness are encouraged more than distance and speed.
Gordon Leader often drives 45 miles from his home in Preston, Iowa, to hang with the River Benders. He enjoys pedaling across the Government Bridge and visiting bars and eateries on both sides of the river.
"I wanted to join a biker gang, and then I found these guys," he said. "This is my biker gang."
River Benders has its final taco ride of the season Aug. 22, a pizza ride Aug. 30 and a pancake ride Sept. 22. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Not interested? Here are 10 other outdoorsy events to satisfy your recreational needs.
1. Race the Night
WHEN: 7:15-11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois
DETAILS: 14K ($40) and 7K ($35) trail races, plus a half-mile race for children. Go to bit.ly/2iaiNv0 for more information.
2. Hunter safety course
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Izaak Walton League, 4167 Highway 136, Clinton, Iowa
DETAILS: Tuesday will be in the classroom and Saturday will be in the field. Register at bit.ly/2MjsXrD.
3. FORC'n Duro 2018
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Westbrook Park, 520 Westbrook Drive, DeWitt
DETAILS: Ride to and through seven Friends of Off-Road Cycling trail systems in the Quad-City area. 60 miles of pavement and 40 miles of single-track trails. "The FORC'n Duro is the ride of all MTB rides in the QC and probably one of the hardest days you'll have on a bike." Go to www.qcforc.org for more information.
4. Campfire Meeting
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: "Food, fun and fellowship." Food at 5 p.m.; open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs are provided, but bring a dish to pass. Pop and water costs $0.50. Contact Marty at 309-236-8041 or go to facebook.com/BlackHawkStatePark for more information.
5. Moonlight paddle
WHEN: 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26
WHERE: Scott County Park, 18850 270th St., Eldridge
DETAILS: Enjoy a potluck supper (6:30-8 p.m.) with members of the Quad-Cities Women’s Outdoor Club and the Saukenuk Paddlers Canoe and Kayak Club. After dinner, participants will caravan to Lost Grove Lake for the moonlight paddle (8:30-10 p.m.). Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
6. Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
7. Kid's Adventure Obstacle Run/Walk
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 9
WHERE: Case Creek Obstacles, Coal Valley, Illinois
DETAILS: 1.5-mile run/walk with 20-plus obstacles; Go to casecreekobstacles.com/kids-run for more information.
8. Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 22.
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
9. Taming of the Slough
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 15
WHERE: Bass Street YMCA, 1701 1st Ave., Moline
DETAILS: Competitors will paddle 2.5 miles in Sylvan Slough, bike to and around Sylvan Island (6 miles) and run 2 miles through downtown Moline. Participants may compete individually or team up with one or two friends to race as a two- or three-person team. Go to www.riveraction.org/taming for more information.
10. Quad-Cities Marathon
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Moline
DETAILS: Go to qcmarathon.org for more information.