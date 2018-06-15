Steady hammering forces a metal stake through a wooden plank and soft soil, securing a new addition to a trail at Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island.
One pair of sweat-drenched workers continues pounding the piece of rebar into the ground as another pries lumber from a nearby slope. A visiting AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) team is eliminating a dilapidated staircase, repurposing the materials and installing new steps along the park's lower Rock River loop trail.
The group of seven millennials, each of whom calls a different state home, is on a mission to curb erosion along the hilly trails and improve accessibility and safety for users. Close to 150,000 people, including 3,000-plus school-aged children, visit each year for outdoor educational and recreational purposes.
Although the helpers just arrived last week, they now know the lay of the land, working under the Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff that manages the 208-acre site. “We’re happy to be here giving seven extra pairs of hands,” said pack leader Emily Brough, 23, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. “This is the hardest working group of young people I’ve ever met in my entire life.”
River Action Inc., Davenport, forged the AmeriCorps-DNR partnership after a representative from Black Hawk applied for grants to fund improvement projects through the Rock Island County Conservation Consortium, overseen by the environmental nonprofit organization.
Completing daily tasks — mowing grass, cleaning bathrooms, collecting garbage and fixing picnic tables — keeps the park’s three-person crew plenty busy. They also are responsible for maintaining Campbell’s Island State Memorial in East Moline, Elton E. Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge Natural Preserve in East Moline and Albany Mounds State Historic Site in Albany.
“There’s just a lot of stuff to do, so when we get help like this, it’s awesome,” Scott Roman, site superintendent, said. “I’m amazed how much work they get done.”
'It's not easy'
The young workers are in the middle of their 10-month service commitment, which began earlier this year at the AmeriCorps NCCC campus in Vinton, Iowa. Before coming to the Quad-Cities, they worked as outdoor educators with underprivileged youth in Indianapolis, provided disaster relief in Puerto Rico and served with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
"It's been nothing but a good experience," Laura Morris, program manager for River Action, said of working with AmeriCorps. "It's really an asset to bring to the community."
The group, known as Maple 6, is a melting pot of individuals age 19-25 from various backgrounds and regions of the U.S. After several months of living communally, they now know each other’s strengths, weaknesses and quirks. They each perform different administrative roles based on their respective skills, all of which are valuable, said team leader Krystal Otworth, 23, of San Jacinto, California.
“You have no idea how different we all are,” she said with a laugh, shaking her head.
Teammate Zane Diana, 19, of Jacksonville, Florida, was a high school dropout. He enrolled in Job Corps and earned his GED before joining AmeriCorps. The program is preparing him for the real world.
“It’s not easy,” said Diana, who is picking up social skills, too. “Even though it’s messy work, I’m having a lot of fun.”
New staircase coming
Original plans called for them to replace the steep staircase that connects visitors near the Watch Tower Lodge and Hauberg Indian Museum to the lower trail system on the south side of the park. Although Black Hawk received a sizable grant for the job, it has not been approved by the state.
The area, rich with American Indian (Sauk and Meskwaki) history, once was home to an amusement park in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It featured a toboggan slide, “Shoot the Chutes,” which sent riders down the hillside, near the location of the future staircase, and into the Rock River.
Illinois purchased the site in 1927, and from 1933-1935, a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp was stationed at Black Hawk. More than 200 World War I veterans built six miles of hiking trails, trail structures, parking lots and two picnic shelters; planted thousands of trees and wildflowers; and constructed a majority of the lodge.
The NCCC program, founded in 1994, is loosely based on the Depression-era CCC.
The new staircase will include better railings, resting points and seating for park users, Morris said. River Action administered an anonymous $34,000 donation for the project, and McCartney Improvement Company of Davenport won the contract.
River Action awarded the DNR with an additional $8,000 grant for the renovation of the viewing platform at the east end of the Rock River trail. The money comes from the Community Foundation of the Great Riverbend’s Communityworks Endowment.
'I helped build this'
Depending on their progress throughout the next week, the AmeriCorps team may construct railings and benches along trails and seed retaining structures to help prevent soil erosion below boardwalks in certain spots. Their final day here is June 25.
“When we get a report of a tree down over a trail or a broken board, we definitely go address that, but we don’t get down on the trails every day,” Roman said. “We try to make the grounds look nice for everybody.”
Black Hawk hosts wedding receptions, too, and Roman is pleased with the park's current appearance.
Preserving a place dedicated to sharing the important, but not always acknowledged, history of American Indians is both mentally and physically rewarding for AmeriCorps member Casey Booth, 21, of Shortsville, New York.
"I can come back here in 20 years and say I helped build this," she said.