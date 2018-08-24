Breaking
Volunteers canoe, camp and clean along Lower Wapsi River
CAMANCHE, Iowa — It requires a certain level of finesse to retrieve a piece of trash from a moving waterway with a canoe paddle.
“It definitely is a learned skill,” said Melisa Jacobsen, a Davenport native who knows a thing or two about paddling and removing garbage from rivers and streams. “I don’t want to know the number of drops and groans it took before I mastered it.”
A group of environmentally conscious volunteers displayed those skills last weekend during a cleanup on the Lower Wapsipinicon River, which feeds into the Mississippi River across the main channel from the Cordova nuclear plant.
Jacobsen, who now lives in Calamus, launched the Lower Wapsi River Cleanup Project in 2006 with her friend KJ Rebarcak. Since its inception, the grassroots organization has recovered about 38 tons of garbage and recyclables from an 85-mile stretch of the river between Anamosa, Iowa, and its confluence with the Mississippi. About 73 percent of that total has been recycled, Jacobsen said.
During the 13th annual canoeing-and camping-based river cleanup last Saturday and Sunday, a crew of 25 volunteers foraged a 22-mile section of the Wapsi and its backwaters, including the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area. They covered the territory between McCausland and the area near Rock Creek Marina & Campground, where they spent Saturday night.
The team hauled out and recycled 3,400 pounds of scrap metal and 900 pounds of tires; they also collected an estimated 1,000 pounds of non-recyclable plastics and trash. “This is a small amount for us,” Jacobsen said.
While the river measured about a foot higher than their ideal mark for finding and picking up junk, most of the stuff they seized hadn't been in the river long.
“New garbage bugs me,” Jacobsen said. “The majority of what we see here is due to litter, not flooding."
Others, including her husband, Chuck, a Clinton County Conservation Board naturalist, looked on the bright side.
“We’re not seeing as much trash as we were in the beginning,” he said. “When we don’t find as much, it means that we’re making a difference, and maybe people are getting smarter about recycling.”
Brittany Costello of Clinton participated in the event for the first time. This year’s Miss Scott County Outstanding Teen said the experienced served as a “pretty big eye opener about what gets tossed into the river.”
“It feels really good to make an impact,” she said.
In addition to making a tangible difference by picking up garbage, Laura Semken of North Liberty, Iowa, called the organized effort a community builder.
"The Wapsi's in our backyard," she said. "This allows you to work together and get big stuff out."
The 60-mile section of the Wapsi that runs through Clinton and Scott counties is legally defined as a meandered stream, meaning its beaches are public property and available to campers, according to the DNR.
"We're lucky we have this public park," Chuck said. "A lot of Iowa streams are not meandered."
Jacobsen, who learned to paddle on the Lower Wapsi, felt inspired after attending the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' annual river cleanup called Project AWARE (A Watershed Awareness River Expedition) in 2004. Organizer Brian Soenen found the motivation to lead Project AWARE after hearing Quad-Citian Chad Pregracke share his story about forming the river cleanup organization Living Lands & Waters.
Following her introduction to Project AWARE, Jacobsen became obsessed with the idea of starting a similar initiative on the Lower Wapsi. She thought an established entity should take charge until her husband and Mark Roberts of the Clinton County Conservation Board convinced her to step forward. She hasn't looked back.
"I like my daughter to play in a stream as safe as we can make it," she said, referring to her 10-year-old, Macailah. "I want her to be able to enjoy that river."
Clinton County Conservation Board has supported the project from the beginning. This year the institution provided a fleet of canoes and primitive campsites at Rock Creek Marina & Campground, which was packed Sunday for the 12th annual Bonnie's Scenic Tavern Channel Catfish Tournament.
"What's amazing is the stuff that goes in the river that people disregard," self-proclaimed landlubber Rudy Petersen said as things winded down.
The Muscatine County resident lent a hand from shore throughout the weekend.
"Hardworking people, aren't they?" Petersen said, referring to the volunteers rounded up by his daughter, Jacobsen. "I'm damn proud of her."