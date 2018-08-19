You know how it is, walking into a souvenir gift shop. Most certainly among the books and T-shirts there will be coffee mugs bearing the name of the place you're visiting.
Souvenir china coffee cups, plates, ashtrays and vases have been around for a long time.
Inveterate Davenport collector Merle Vastine has amassed about 75 such items dating from the late 1800s and early 1900s that depict scenes from Davenport, or bear the name.
There's a cup with a picture of the Government Bridge, a plate depicting Suburban Island (now called Credit Island), a vase with an image of a log raft traveling down the Mississippi River and an ashtray showing the former Davenport library with a holder for a small box of matches.
For Vastine, the key is Davenport. He has a passion for all old things relating to the city, and he is "still in the hunt" for anything he doesn't already have.
You can see some of Vastine's unusual pieces on Sunday, Aug. 26, during the annual Mississippi Valley Antique Bottle & Advertising Show and Sale at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
You'll also find vendors with antique bottles, fruit jars, table top antiques, Quad-City collectibles, brewery and advertizing items and stoneware.
Among Vastine's souvenir pieces are an open-lace plate — so called because of the lace-like border — with a picture of the former fountain at Davenport's Vander Veer Park and gold leaf on the lacing. He has a second plate that is a duplicate except that it was used, so the gold leaf is mostly worn off.
Now that Vastine has found a better plate, he is ready to part with the first one. So it is with collectors — they are always looking for what they don't have, or a better version.
Most of Vastine's pieces were made in Germany, then shipped back here.
About half his collection came from a fellow collector, Willard "Will" Dannacher, of Davenport, who died in 2002, and wanted Vastine to have his stash.
Vastine also finds items at flea markets, auctions and shows. Others may find what they're looking for on Etsy or eBay.
According to the web site world-wide-gifts.com, decorative souvenir plates as a tourist item stretch back to the end of the medieval period when imported porcelain from China was rare, valuable, and usually confined to the households of the wealthy.
A plate hanging on one's wall, supported by a wire hanger, or standing on a shelf, was a bold statement of one's globetrotting ways.
Souvenir plates make attractive collectibles for several reasons, including their affordability and the fact that they come in a variety of designs and shapes, according to the web site.