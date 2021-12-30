SHANE BROWN: 2021 offered some great TV

4 The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+). In 1969, the Beatles allowed camera crews to follow them through the creative process that eventually became their last-released album, "Let It Be." While the resulting rooftop performance became the legendary "Let It Be" concert film, hours and hours of filmed rehearsals and behind-the-scenes footage had never seen the light of day until now, when "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson painstakingly went through it all and edited the highlights into this new multi-part documentary. For mega-fans, it's a treasure trove of insight and wonder. But even passing fans of the Beatles will marvel as songs like "Get Back" and "Something" arise from spontaneous rehearsal noodling. This honest and unfiltered gem of a documentary shows that the Fab Four were, at their heart, just four guys trying to make some solid tunes. And to see their humanity, arguments, and laughter only makes their feats all the more magical.