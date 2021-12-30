SHANE BROWN: 2021 offered some great TV

For 364 years out of the year, I regret wasting a measurable percentage of my life in front of the TV, living life vicariously through fictional people with lives far more interesting than my own. But for one magical day, I can pretend that I live a life not wasted. You see, the ridiculous amount of time I spend on my couch isn't wasted -- no, it's the sacrifice I make in order to provide the greatest of all possible public service: sharing my favorite shows of the year so that you, too, might fall prey to their charms and be as unproductive as me.
5 Only Murders in the Building (Hulu). I went into this show with low expectations and rolled eyes. Despite its buzz and acclaim, I've always had a limited tolerance for Martin Short. For as lovely a person as he seems to be, his over-the-top schtick can be a bit much. But the charm of this show easily outweighs the hammy tendencies of Short, who manages to rein it this time around. "Murders in the Building" stars Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez as a trio of true crime podcast devotees who launch their own project when a resident of their apartment building suffers an untimely end. It's a loving send-up to the kind of magical New York City living that may now only exist in fiction. The apartment building and its cast of residents/suspects becomes the real star of the show, along with an entertaining array of plot twists, red herrings, and smarter-than-average writing.
4 The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+). In 1969, the Beatles allowed camera crews to follow them through the creative process that eventually became their last-released album, "Let It Be." While the resulting rooftop performance became the legendary "Let It Be" concert film, hours and hours of filmed rehearsals and behind-the-scenes footage had never seen the light of day until now, when "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson painstakingly went through it all and edited the highlights into this new multi-part documentary. For mega-fans, it's a treasure trove of insight and wonder. But even passing fans of the Beatles will marvel as songs like "Get Back" and "Something" arise from spontaneous rehearsal noodling. This honest and unfiltered gem of a documentary shows that the Fab Four were, at their heart, just four guys trying to make some solid tunes. And to see their humanity, arguments, and laughter only makes their feats all the more magical.
3 The Great British Baking Show (Channel 4 UK/Netflix). The landscape of so-called "reality TV" is mostly a breeding ground for cutthroat competition, "real" housewives, and a laundry list of horrible people being as horrible as possible for laughs and ratings. But if nobody wants to see actual real people getting along, don't tell that to "The Great British Baking Show," a cooking competition that's actually fun and inspiring. Nobody gets in fisticuffs or shouting matches, the contestants all help one another out, and the positivity that springs forth is contagious. There's no grand prize (other than a fancy engraved plate) other than pride and the joy of cooking. It's the TV equivalent of a hug from your grandma, and it's the kind of medicine we all needed this year.
2 Ted Lasso (Apple TV). My favorite line in Ted Lasso comes in the very first episode. When asked if he believes in ghosts, the criminally optimistic coach replies, "I do -- but more importantly, I think they need to believe in themselves." Season 2 might not be as optimistic as those epic debut episodes, as we begin to learn that Coach Lasso's inhumanly sunny disposition is likely a defense mechanism against the fears and insecurities that plague him. Still, the show's mission statement that good trumps evil and that hostility should be faced with compassion and humility continues to make "Ted Lasso" essential viewing in this age of division and fear. It's the vaccine we should all agree to take this year.
1 Mare of Easttown (HBO). I didn't want to love this show. It's dour, bleak, and unforgiving in its painting of life in small-town, impoverished Pennsylvania. But its also captivating beyond words. I initially expected it to be little more than Emmy-bait for star Kate Winslet (and she deserves all of the awards, trust me.) But beyond Winslet's flawless performance of a deeply flawed character is a multi-layered and unapologetic look at how grief can affect both an individual and a community. And beyond that is a murder mystery stunning in depth and detail, with stand-out supporting performances from Evan Peters, Jean Smart, and newcomer Angourie Rice. It doesn't leave you with a good taste in your mouth, but its a gourmet meal nonetheless. It's the best show on TV this year by a wide margin.