SHANE BROWN: A music nerd offers top picks for 2021

#4 - WET LEG - Assorted Singles

All you need to know about Wet Leg is the first comment that comes up under their Youtube page: "This song is so effortlessly cool I'd be scared to talk to it at a party." In fact, Wet Leg are SO effortlessly cool that I'm including them even though their actual debut album isn't scheduled to drop until April 2022. But the four singles they released this year stand so strong, they merit mention in any end-of-year wrap up. Seemingly from out of nowhere (the Isle of Wight, actually,) Wet Leg lit up hipster dancefloors with quirky angular guitar licks and non-sensical playful innuendo. Musically, it's as if French art students tried to become the B-52s by way of the Pixies. And they dress like Amish milkmaids with lobster hands because of course they do. Even in a lousy year, it's good to see the kids still know how to have fun.