SHANE BROWN: A music nerd offers top picks for 2021

As a life-long card-carrying music nerd, there's a few things you can always be sure of. If you're in my car, I will definitely play bands you've never heard of and tell you WAY more about them than you ever cared to know. I will always be up for a debate with fellow audiophiles on the internet and within the magical confines of the nearest record shop. And every December, like the swallows returning to Capistrano, I will tell you my picks for the best albums of the year.
Long ago, I predicted the only silver lining of the pandemic would be the beautiful art that springs forth from creators in lockdown. 2021 didn't let me down. There were lots of stellar releases this year, but here are a few that stood out.
#5 - FRED AGAIN - Actual Life I & II
Fred Gibson has spent the past few years as one of England's most in-demand record producers, working with artists like Shawn Mendes, BTS, and Ed Sheeran. But at the urging of his friend and mentor, the legendary Brian Eno, Gibson used the pandemic downtime to take a stab at his own material. What started as a time-killing project morphed into a two-volume collection of dance anthems, introspective ambience, and an audio diary that encapsulates the highs and lows of a year in isolation. If you think it's incapable for electronic music to have heart and soul, try this record on for size and heed and its closing words, "I know there's been a lot of reasons to stop / I pray you haven't done that."
#4 - WET LEG - Assorted Singles
All you need to know about Wet Leg is the first comment that comes up under their Youtube page: "This song is so effortlessly cool I'd be scared to talk to it at a party." In fact, Wet Leg are SO effortlessly cool that I'm including them even though their actual debut album isn't scheduled to drop until April 2022. But the four singles they released this year stand so strong, they merit mention in any end-of-year wrap up. Seemingly from out of nowhere (the Isle of Wight, actually,) Wet Leg lit up hipster dancefloors with quirky angular guitar licks and non-sensical playful innuendo. Musically, it's as if French art students tried to become the B-52s by way of the Pixies. And they dress like Amish milkmaids with lobster hands because of course they do. Even in a lousy year, it's good to see the kids still know how to have fun.
#3 - BLEACHERS - Take the Sadness Out Of Saturday Night
Jack Antonoff is arguably the most sought-after producer in the world right now. But the man responsible for shaping the sound of Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Ray shines brightest on his own material -- or at least he sure tries. Every Bleachers song tries to be a grandiose DIY anthem of low-budget studio wizardry. It works more often than you'd expect. On this, his third Bleachers release, Antonoff's entered what can only be described as his "Springsteen phase." The record is born to run from start to finish, including a guest appearance from the Boss himself, which must be every Jersey musician's dream. Like every Antonoff album, it's the sound of pure ambition and purposeful over-reaching.
#2 - SUSTO - Time in the Sun
Susto's Justin Osborne is known for being a straight-shooter, a master of simple and honest songwriting that leaves little to the imagination. With this record being crafted in a pandemic while dealing with the death of his father and birth of his child, it's no surprise that Osborne cuts to the quick, with titles like "Life is Suffering" and "God of Death." But, like all Susto records, the frank lyrics are still cloaked in an overriding optimism and hope for the future. Susto's always wonderful melange of Laurel Canyon by way of Cuba and the Carolina coast is in full effect here, providing an eclectic and electric mix of folk Americana to lift the spirits and soak your soul.
#1 - AVENUE BEAT - The Debut Farewell Album
It's not every day that a pop album turns into an honest tearjerker. The Nashville-by-way-of-Quincy-IL Avenue Beat had already caught my attention with their unique hybrid of smooth R&B and country harmonies. Struggling for attention, they capitalized on the pandemic by releasing the cathartically snarky "F2020" that quickly went viral (you can probably guess what the F stands for.) With attention finally turned their way, the trio set about recording their debut album. But halfway through, one of the members quit and the group suddenly disbanded. Rather than abandon their record entirely, the two remaining members stayed together long enough to record a heartfelt three-song coda detailing the painful end of their run. The result is a bittersweet triumph of gorgeous harmonies, whip-smart lyrics, and an ending that will break your heart clean in two. I first played this album on a solo roadtrip because I thought "F2020" was kinda cute. I wasn't expecting to spend the drive laughing, dancing, and then rolling tears. It's the sound of dreams soaring and then falling, and it's my favorite record of the year by a pop-country mile.
Honorable Mentions: There's so many other great records out there this year. Don't miss Lana Del Ray's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club"; the life-affirming beats of Sault's "Nine"; the shoegaze attack of You, Nothing's "Lonely//Lovely"; the sonic bliss of Tape Waves' "Bright"; or even the cheeky pop-metal heroism of Weezer's "Van Weezer." Here's to a musical new year, all.