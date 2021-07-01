SHANE BROWN: A Quad-City meteorologist answers the burning question from real internet searches: "Is a sexy pic QC weatherman?"

I was a horrible blogger. It's hard coming up with ONE thing to write about, let alone anything worthy of communicating daily. My excitement rapidly turned into posts like, "I am having a sandwich for lunch. Here's a picture of it. What are YOU having for lunch?"
I stopped posting after just a few weeks. But a couple times a year, I still upload to it. There's just one reason I've kept it around: the analytics.
I can see how many people visit my blog. I can see where they're visiting from (I have one ardent fan in Belarus.) I can see which entries people read. I can see what keyword searches brought them to my blog.
These are actual keyword phrases people have searched recently that have led them to my blog:
"I LIKE BIG COWS WITH SPOTS" - And I'm fine with that. To each their own cow fetishes. I just want to know what you were hoping to accomplish by entering that into Google. I'd also like to know how disappointed you must've been to be taken to MY website.
"IS A SEXY PIC QC WEATHER MAN?" - Every year I look at these keywords, and every year I find at least one person visiting my blog through a search for intimate photos of local meteorologists. Is there a secret fanclub for people who want to see weathercasters in their skivvies? Is someone right now cutting out heart-shaped pictures of James Zahara and Erik Maitland? I went straight to the source on this one. WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen is a local fan favorite, and this is his last week on-air. It was now or never to get some answers.
So, Eric, are there weather groupies out there?
"Yes, they exist!" Sorensen replied. "But I've never thought those people think of me as anything more than just their morning weather guy."
But Eric, the public (and clearly the internet at large) are eager to know. Can you officially confirm or deny: "Is a sexy pic QC weather man?"
"There are... not," Sorensen sadly confirmed in this exclusive. "None of those exist. I'm thankful all my college shenanigans occurred in the days before digital photos."
"IS SHANE BROWN SEXY?" Well, let's take stock of the situation. I'm writing this column while laying on my couch in an ill-fitting t-shirt with a recent salsa stain while watching a re-run of Ghost Adventures and eating a chalupa. You tell me. Is Shane Brown sexy? You're darn tootin' he is.
Or maybe you're looking for a different Shane Brown. There's a Shane Brown on the internet (shanebrown.net) who sells performance horses. He wears jeans and cowboy hats and denim shirts with his own embroidered Shane Brown logo and seems to enjoy belt buckles the size of Silvis. I guess he must be sexy, in a guy-who-sells-performance-horses kinda way. Which brings me to:
"SHANE BROWN PERFORMANCE HORSES" The other Shane Brown must be SERIOUSLY irked that when customers try to find him online, some instead end up on a webpage where a weirdo newspaper columnist talks WAY too much about his cats. Sorry, Horse-Shane. But if you ever find this column, please send me one of those embroidered denim shirts. I would wear it every day.