SHANE BROWN: A Quad-City meteorologist answers the burning question from real internet searches: "Is a sexy pic QC weatherman?"

I was a horrible blogger. It's hard coming up with ONE thing to write about, let alone anything worthy of communicating daily. My excitement rapidly turned into posts like, "I am having a sandwich for lunch. Here's a picture of it. What are YOU having for lunch?"

I stopped posting after just a few weeks. But a couple times a year, I still upload to it. There's just one reason I've kept it around: the analytics.

I can see how many people visit my blog. I can see where they're visiting from (I have one ardent fan in Belarus.) I can see which entries people read. I can see what keyword searches brought them to my blog.

These are actual keyword phrases people have searched recently that have led them to my blog:

"I LIKE BIG COWS WITH SPOTS" - And I'm fine with that. To each their own cow fetishes. I just want to know what you were hoping to accomplish by entering that into Google. I'd also like to know how disappointed you must've been to be taken to MY website.