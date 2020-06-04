SHANE BROWN: A scanner makes it easy to be a Nosy Nancy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The year was 1987.

Your intrepid columnist had just managed the impossible. Someway, somehow, he had convinced the State of Illinois that he was responsible enough to control a motor vehicle, and he had the shiny new driver's license to prove it. But that was only the first basecamp needed to climb the larger mountain: somehow convincing his notoriously over-protective parents that he was mature enough to take the car out on a Saturday night.

You see, kids, once upon a time, in a world devoid of smart phones, Pokemon Go, and all-night raves, the youth of America had but one ritualistic past-time on a Saturday night: unnecessary repetitive driving. We called it "cruising the strip." In my hometown of Galesburg, it was a simple course of driving from the McDonalds on Main Street to the other McDonalds on Henderson Street. And then back again. And then back again. Over and over and over until we depleted our gas tanks, our curfews, and our fragile ecosystem. And if you were 16-years-old and couldn't hit the strip on a Saturday night? You would just die. It was, like, SO important.