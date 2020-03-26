SHANE BROWN: A shout-out to musicians and DJs who entertain us while we #stayathome

Public Shout-Out No. 3: All the DJs. Have you ever wanted to hit a club but were too afraid you wouldn't fit in? Ever curious what this "EDM" thing is your kids talk about? When you lock a music nerd in their home with no toys except a record collection and a live stream, it turns out magic happens. MANY of our best club and bedroom mixmasters are hitting the internet nightly to entertain us with nonstop beats and fun. Get on Facebook and find them. Rachel Hagen, aka DJ K Yung; Joshua "DJBuddha" Smith; and all the gang at the QC EDM Facebook group are just SOME of the local talent serving up dance floor decadence almost nightly. You can even stream some of my quarantine mixes at mixcloud.com/shane-brown11 if you're so inclined. Tune in and dance like no one's watching you, because for once, no one is.

Which is more than can be said for me. I've long been gifted at finding new and exciting ways to make a total fool of myself in public. It turns out this holds true even when I'm trapped in my house. As you guys may have guessed, I'm opting to burn some vacation time through this crisis and hunker down at Shane HQ for a bit. But earlier today, our office held an employee webinar to unveil some new tech we're implementing to help our advertisers. I didn't want to miss out, so I logged on using the a company laptop they loaned me while I'm out of the office.