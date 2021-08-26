SHANE BROWN: A silent disco brings back bad high school flashbacks

It ended up being fairly packed, which was fantastic. EXCEPT it was packed with younger folks who mostly gravitated to the other DJs and looked at me with disdain like I was DJ Grandpa from Planet Yesteryear. Honestly, who could blame them? It's been 40 YEARS since new wave was even a thing. When I was in high school, if I'd have gone to a dance and the DJ was bumping Glenn Miller, I'd have looked at him with disdain, too. There's just as much time difference between me and Glenn Miller as there is between today's kids and Cyndi Lauper. Time is a weird thing.

Thankfully, though, I had a small but magnificent crowd of 80s fans rocking out with me to New Kids on the Block and Duran Duran, and it ended up the most fun gig I've had in a long time. But the whole thing definitely made me laugh. Every time some kid walked by sneering at me, I felt like I was right back in high school (and the fact that it was being soundtracked to The Safety Dance and Electric Avenue probably didn't help matters.)