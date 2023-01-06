SHANE BROWN: A tale of cold and woe

Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through my dwelling, it was so freaking cold that it merits tale-telling.

How were your holidays? Mine proved a little more interesting than expected. After the flu, I was set to make up for lost holiday merriment in the run-up to Christmas. Then Winter Storm Elliott arrived with predictions of 1-30 inches of snow followed by blood-freezing wind chills.

Truly, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. –

I kept myself under wraps until the night before Christmas Eve, when I woke to find my furnace off and my house rapidly losing heat. I know a thing about HVAC maintenance and repair. Specifically, I know how to turn the furnace off and on — to no avail. Having exhausted my vast HVAC expertise, I started calling service technicians, who were certainly eager to hear from customers in the middle of night, on Christmas weekend, in -40 wind chills. I called 12 places and got through to two. Neither could schedule me for days, but a third called back, and their overworked service tech said since I was without heat, he could probably get to me sometime the next day.

I bundled up and went to bed, but woke up a couple hours later sweltering. At some point, the furnace kicked back on and my house was toasty. I did a quick happy dance and went back to bed, only to wake up freezing again at 5 a.m. Maybe having heat was a dream? I was planning on spending Christmas Eve drinking cocoa and watching bad holiday movies. Instead, I found myself bundling up to be at Walmart when they opened at 6 a.m. on an emergency mission for space heaters.

After several sold-out experiences, I gave up on finding a space heater and headed home. The heat was out again when I got there, so I posted a plea on Facebook for any friends with space heaters to spare.

When you post on Christmas Eve that your heat’s out in the middle of a blizzard, lots of people step up. Within an hour, I had over a dozen offers for space heaters, a couple invites for Christmas dinner, and one person who thought they’d seen a space heater at Lowe’s the day before. I called over there, and sure enough, they had a few left. You know — the Lowe’s that shares a parking lot with the WalMart I was just at. So I bundled up again and made my second lap around the Quad City Iditarod — but this time, I came home with two gigantic space heaters.

Minutes later, a friend showed up with two more. And just as we had all four up and running full blast, the furnace kicked back on. Minutes after that, the HVAC repair guy I’d talked to the night before showed up at my front door. When we had spoken, I had (accurately at the time) told him that my heat was completely out. It was probably not the best look, then, when he arrived to find a functioning furnace, four space heaters on full blast, and a thermostat reading 82 degrees.

In the end, it turned out my furnace was shutting itself off because of overheating, which seems like a ridiculous problem for a furnace to have. You never hear things like, “I’m sorry, sir, you can’t come in to Olive Garden today. I’m afraid the food here is overdelicious.” But overheat it did, due to overuse and a half-frozen air intake line we had to thaw out.

I haven’t lost heat since, but maybe it doesn’t matter. Two weeks later I’m wearing short sleeves. I kinda want a holiday do-over, which I’ll get in 50 weeks.