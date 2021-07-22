 Skip to main content
SHANE BROWN: A YouTube video tricked me to buy a Nintendo Switch and ruin my day
VIEWPOINT

SHANE BROWN: A YouTube video tricked me to buy a Nintendo Switch and ruin my day

Shane Brown, classified advertising and columnist.

Whoever said video games relieve stress has never played video games.

Last week was crummy. Nothing especially challenging; it was just one of those weeks. I prefer a relatively unstructured life, free of burdens and plans. Last week, though, felt like every hour was mapped out with mundane activities and chores that certainly weren't high on my to-do list.

By the weekend I needed a break. Just one day of full throttle, unbridled, no responsibility me time. Determined to stay in bed as long as possible on Saturday, I grabbed my phone and thought, maybe some wacky internet videos would put me in a better mood.

For once, Youtube's "Recommended for You" hit the nail on the head. Its top suggestion for me was titled "Why You Need a Nintendo Switch."

OK, realistically, no one over the age of 15 needs a Nintendo Switch.

"But," my mind said, "You know what might be crazy fun right now? A hand-held video game console."

Maybe a Nintendo Switch was just what the doctor ordered. It really is a pretty great device. It looks stellar when connected to a TV, but then you can just unplug it and go and bust out some Super Mario Brothers anywhere you fancy.

Finally, I had my reason to get out of bed.

Two hours later, I walked back into my house with a shiny new Nintendo Switch in hand. What a great idea this was. For a few precious moments my only care in the world shall be helping my buddy, Mario, rescue Princess Peach from the evil Bowser.

I plugged in and prepared to let my cares float away into a haze of nerdy abandon. I just need to move Mario a little to the left here aaand — oops, I died. OK, I just press X to jump to this platform thingy aaand — I died again. But then I jump onto this little mushroom here aaand — the mushroom killed me. Grr.

Within five minutes, I was cursing. Ten minutes after that, I threw the game controller in disgust, causing one of my cats to jump up about 5 feet. By the end of the hour, those poor cats heard nearly every swear word in the book and a couple I made up on the spot.

This isn't stress-relieving. It's stress-inducing. I spent another half hour learning 27 new ways for poor Mario to die before I gave up.

Later that night, a couple friends came over, and we tried our hand at Super Mario Brothers like some kind of geriatric tag-team. Thankfully, I wasn't the only one terrible at it.

My friend: This game is awful.

Me: It's the exact same game we played for hours straight in college.

My friend: It's gotten harder.

Me: Dude, we've gotten softer.

I've yet to reunite Mario with his beloved princess. It's probably for the best. I think I'll set the Switch down for a bit and go back to being stressed out.

Now, if someone would kindly point me toward boxes I could break open with my head, just like my buddy Mario, that'd be swell. I need to find some gold coins to pay off this thing.

 

