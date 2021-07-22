SHANE BROWN: A YouTube video tricked me to buy a Nintendo Switch and ruin my day

Two hours later, I walked back into my house with a shiny new Nintendo Switch in hand. What a great idea this was. For a few precious moments my only care in the world shall be helping my buddy, Mario, rescue Princess Peach from the evil Bowser.

I plugged in and prepared to let my cares float away into a haze of nerdy abandon. I just need to move Mario a little to the left here aaand — oops, I died. OK, I just press X to jump to this platform thingy aaand — I died again. But then I jump onto this little mushroom here aaand — the mushroom killed me. Grr.

Within five minutes, I was cursing. Ten minutes after that, I threw the game controller in disgust, causing one of my cats to jump up about 5 feet. By the end of the hour, those poor cats heard nearly every swear word in the book and a couple I made up on the spot.

This isn't stress-relieving. It's stress-inducing. I spent another half hour learning 27 new ways for poor Mario to die before I gave up.

Later that night, a couple friends came over, and we tried our hand at Super Mario Brothers like some kind of geriatric tag-team. Thankfully, I wasn't the only one terrible at it.

My friend: This game is awful.

Me: It's the exact same game we played for hours straight in college.