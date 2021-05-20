SHANE BROWN: All I am saying is give peace a chance

Citians of Quad and Islanders of Rock, I have always championed you. But some of you are seriously trying my patience this week.

I came to the Quad Cities by way of Augustana College. A good chunk of Augie's student body hails from the Chicagoland area, including many of my college friends. Some of my friends really liked the Quad-Cities, but most of them treated our area like some sort of backwoods prison camp they were forced to endure in order to get a decent education.

I know, right? It seems impossible that ANYONE could happily exist in a metropolitan area with only THREE major shopping malls and few if any daily traffic jams, but somehow, we unfortunate backwoods country folk manage to survive.

I always had a different take on the Quad-Cities. Growing up in Galesburg, when the cool kids at my school talked about going to "the city" for the weekend, they didn't mean Chicago. They meant HERE. The QC is fancy big-city livin' compared to Galesburg. I remember the first day I ventured to Rock Island on my own, I turned the wrong way down the 7th Avenue one-way. About 72 people honked at me and I nearly wet my pants. I questioned whether I could ever hack life in such a big city.