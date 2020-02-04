SHANE BROWN: An Instant Pot makes cooking exciting

Instant Pots offer all the magic of convenient cooking, with the added potential thrill of searing all the skin off your body. How many times have you been in the kitchen and thought to yourself: "You know what? Cooking is fun, but is there was a way to make it more dangerous?" Thanks, Instant Pot, for bringing excitement back to the kitchen.

OK, I'm kidding. (Translation: Dear Instant Pot Co., please don't sue me. K thanx byee.) When used properly, Instant Pots don't explode. At least mine hasn't yet.

When they first came out, I kind of wanted one just to see what the fuss was about. Then I got on Facebook and saw a meme purporting to show some poor woman whose face was half melted off with the claim that it happened when her Instant Pot covered her in white-hot vegetable soup — finally proving my long-standing belief that vegetables are hazardous to one's health.

Was the meme a fake? Probably. Instant Pots have a really good safety rating and come with a slew of so-it-won't-explode mechanisms. While there have been a few reported accidents, most can be attributed to human error. But that's why I'm scared — if there's anyone on Earth capable of human error, it's yours truly. I once broke my foot walking down a perfectly flat sidewalk.