SHANE BROWN: Autumn wedding season is over for this DJ

Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wow, it's officially November. Before we know it, pumpkin spice lattes and hoodies will make way for gingerbread and heavy winter coats. And just as fast as it began, the fall wedding season is already over.

When I'm not playing with cats or writing about playing with cats, you can usually find me behind the DJ booth, doing my best to help the Quad-Cities shake its collective booty.

While I like to spin records at bars, clubs and parties, I've never thrown my hat fully into the sexy world of DJing weddings. Let's be honest — weddings are hard work, and DJing them can be a thankless, high-pressure job. Speakers are heavy. Brides are demanding. I much prefer clubs where I can just stroll in with some tunes and if someone wants to hear a song I don't like, I can tell them no.

At least once a year someone I know will ask me to DJ their wedding. And I will say yes, because I'm a sucker. Last month, I DJed two weddings, and that's probably plenty for 2022. If you're my friend and you've found your true love, do me a favor and wait a few months before you pop the question. I need to rest.

Wedding No. 1 was for a friend and former co-worker who asked me ages ago to play some records at her reception. I hadn't soundtracked a wedding since the pandemic, so it sounded fun — and it most definitely was. It was not, however, without its challenges.

They're a Greek family, so vintage Greek folk music had to be procured on short notice. As it turns out, most vintage Greek folk music is not commercially available in the U.S., but I managed to track down every request through cunning, sleuthing and more than one trip to some of the darker alleyways of the internet that are best left unmentioned (but if your name is Thanasis Papakonstantinou, I'm pretty sure I owe you 99 cents.)

I also didn't realize the wedding fell on the same weekend as a COVID-rescheduled concert in Chicago. A responsible human would have taken the loss and rain-checked the concert. I am not that responsible human.

Instead, I drove to lakefront Chicago on a Friday night, whooped it up at the concert, got home at 3:45 a.m. and set up at the church just hours later. Not the wisest decision, but it all worked out in the end. The wedding was flawless, the family was wonderful and if all Greek weddings have that kind of food, I'll DJ any that come my way — provided you throw a plate at me and not on the floor.

Wedding No. 2 was three weeks later and an event years in the making. Two of my closest friends finally took the plunge, and I couldn't be happier to be a part of it. Come to think of it, I don't think I was ever asked to DJ the reception. They were just telling me the layout of the reception venue one day, and simply said, "… and over in the other corner is where you'll be."

The bride is one of my closest friends from college, and her now-husband is the owner of my favorite record store. This meant the demographic of attendees were a 50/50 split between (a) some of my favorite people on Earth, and (b) the upper elite of hard-to-please Quad-City music snobs. But thankfully their rules were simple — "if you play 'Celebration' or 'Hokey Pokey,' I will end you." The night was a giant love-fest full of smiles, people I hadn't seen in ages, and ample amounts of 80s' new-wave jams.

In fact, it was such a great night, it didn't even send me into the downward spiral of self-loathing and jealousy I was half expecting. I mean, what's the point of attending a wedding if you can't make it all about yourself and spend the night reflecting on your own poor life choices? "Welcome to the reception. Please dance to this festive classic, 'Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me' by The Smiths. Up next, it's The Cure's 'Disintegration' on repeat for four hours. Life has no meaning. They'll be cutting the cake soon. Mazel tov."

This month almost made me want to DJ more weddings. Heck, it's almost made me want to get married myself. To that point, an etiquette question for the nuptial savvy among you: Is it acceptable to DJ one's own reception? If so, I'm in, provided there's any takers out there. Must love cats.