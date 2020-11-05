SHANE BROWN: Beware of ceiling bobcats

I'm not kidding. This really WAS the dream I had last night:

Like many of you, I've struggled with accomplishing chores and duties in our "new normal" of 2020. In yesterday's dream, one of those duties was to attend a beauty pageant. Not compete in said pageant, mind you. I simply had to attend and be in the audience. Somehow, for some reason, it was mandatory.

This particular pageant was in Maine, and even in my dream, that's a long way to travel. Thankfully, others in town had also been selected for the pageant audience. Specifically: my best friend, a co-worker, an advertising client at work, his wife who I went to high school with, the clerk at my neighborhood gas station, and my ex-girlfriend's little sister. This was the literal definition of "dream casting."

So we set off on a cross-country road trip to Maine in a rickety old school bus, Partridge family-style. Admittedly, if I were ever forced to go to Maine, this would be a pretty pimp way to get there.