SHANE BROWN: Brazen bike burglary caught on tape

Just the other day I was thinking I should pick up a new hobby to while away the hours in our new virus-riddled reality. Well, it didn't take long. I appear to have found that hobby. I just never thought it would be true crime cinematography.

It all happened Friday night. I found myself enjoying a rare weekend free of plans, chilling at home watching TV. It was actually kinda nice. I was even thinking about turning in early. Well, at least until the

BANG!

What was that? It was definitely a bang. Not a super loud bang, but a bang nonetheless. I love this town, and my neighborhood has always been relatively safe, but let's be real: random ominous bangs in the distance after dark these days sadly aren't that uncommon. I was sitting on my couch with nothing better to do than investigate.

Last spring, I upgraded my security system with some additional cameras in front and back of my house. Anytime I fancy, I can watch the happenings outside in real time. I was rewinding the feed to listen for the bang when I noticed the thumbnail pic of my back camera — and the open garage door.