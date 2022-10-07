SHANE BROWN: Contrary to what my brain routinely tells me, I am not 25 years old

I miss my twenties. When I was a young, free spirit I was constantly on the go. I can't tell you how many nights I'd leave work at 6 p.m., hop in my car, drive three hours to a 10 p.m. concert in Chicago, get back home around 4 a.m., and be back at work the next morning.

If I tried that kind of nonsense today, I'd die. And I know this because I just tried it.

Back in 2019, New Order and the Pet Shop Boys announced a dual headlining U.S. concert tour. Those two groups were almost single-handedly responsible for shaping my teen musical tastes. Then COVID-19 hit and all bets were off.

The tour was rescheduled multiple times before finally settling on this weekend. It turned out the rescheduled Chicago date coincided with a friend's wedding I agreed to DJ. But the wedding was Saturday and the concert was Friday. Here's how it played out:

11 a.m. Friday: I depart the Quad Cities for the north Chicago suburbs to grab my friend Stuart. The plan was to buzz downtown, enjoy the concert, drop Stuart home, and head back to the QC. The show starts promptly at 7, so it should end around 10 p.m., putting me home by 1 a.m.

Noon: I should be excited about the concert. Instead, I'm worried about the wedding. I have to set up at 11 a.m. Do I have all the right music picked out? What if I sleep thru my alarm? What if my car breaks down?

1:30 p.m.: For no good reason, "A Horse With No Name" by America has popped into my head. In an attempt to dislodge it I switched to my road trip playlist. It contains 6500 songs of all genres, styles, and cultures, and is a living testament to my superior, cutting-edge musical tastes. I hit shuffle, and the first song it plays is "A Horse With No Name."

2 p.m.: I stop for a stretch at the Belvidere tollway oasis. Multiple fast food options await me, but I opt for a chicken shawarma wrap from a food cart. It is utterly delicious — and utterly stupid. I'm well aware of what happens when my stomach meets food it's not used to. I cross my fingers and wonder if there's Imodium in my glove box. There is not.

4 p.m.: Having made it to my friend's house, we depart on a rush-hour drive to the concert venue. The show is at Huntington Bank Pavilion, along the lake on the former site of Meigs Field. Stuart secured us a prime parking spot in a pay lot located 1.6 miles from the venue.

7 p.m.: We make it to the show. It is amazing — except all I can focus on is the wedding, the rental gear, the drive home, and the fact that it is not starting promptly at 7.

10:40 p.m.: Every song gives me chills. Or maybe it's just the bitter cold wind blowing in from the lake. New Order mean more to me than most bands. Their posters still adorn my bedroom. I hang on every word from front man Bernard Sumner, awaiting some sagely counter-culture nugget that will justify my road trip and reaffirm my musical superiority. "Thank you, Chicago," he says, leaving the stage. "We love your pizza!"

11:15 p.m.: My feet are done. There's no way I can make it back to the car. "Leave me here to die," I tell Stuart. Instead, we hail what can only be described as a disco rickshaw covered in LED lights and blaring New Order songs from massive speakers. It costs a fortune to ride this embarrassing contraption back to the car, but it is worth every penny and eye-roll from strangers.

12:45 a.m.: My original estimate had me getting home about now. Instead, I am just now leaving the suburbs.

1:20 a.m.: "This was dumb," I tell myself. "GROOOOOOINK," agrees the chicken shawarma wrap from my small intestine. Once again, I visit the scenic and exciting Belvidere toll plaza.

2:45 a.m.: I see imaginary deer every 2-3 miles. It is a miserable drive home. I become convinced the Quad-Cities has somehow moved farther away from Chicago while I've been there.

I got home just after 4 a.m. In the words of Danny Glover, I am definitely too old for this you-know-what. Somehow, I made it to the wedding powered on sheer willpower and the maximum recommended dosage of Advil.

Lesson learned. If I had to do it again, clearly I would do the mature thing and do it all over again. New Order rule.