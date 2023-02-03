Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I'm in a panic.

Seconds ago, I just realized that I did the unthinkable. I went home for lunch today and returned to the office without my cell phone. I left it at home. I hope it's okay without me.

I feel naked, afraid, and entirely cut off from society. Please pray for my survival.

Being without a phone now doesn't even seem like a realistic concept, but I have to remind myself that I somehow survived over a quarter of a century before someone had the decency to invent the cell phone. This included my entire school career, up to and including college. I'm pretty sure telling kids about life before cell phones is this generation's version of "back in my day, I had to hike through three miles of snow barefoot to get to school."

But it's true. I attended high school and college without the aid of a cell phone. When I needed to talk to a friend, I actually had to talk to them (the horror!) If I wanted to play Words With Friends, I had to do it on a big square board the ancients called "Scrabble," and the Friends were in the same room. If I wanted to share a pic of my dinner, I'd have to bring a camera to the dining room table, wait 3-4 days for the film to be developed, and then walk around with a photo in my hand like, "See? Dinner!"

For now, though, I need to be strong. For the next five hours, I will have no earthly idea what Kanye West is doing or what beauty products Kylie Jenner thinks I should buy. It's going to be a very long day.

Honestly, though, how did one piece of equipment become so vital to human existence in such a short time? When I was younger, if I was stressed out or having a bad day, I'd grab a couple friends and we'd go bombing around lost highways until the wee hours of the night, cruising the backroads with the radio cranked. A few decades later, that sort of activity seems downright reckless. These days, I wouldn't dream of doing it without Google Maps and an instant connection to 911 in my pocket.

What would have happened to footloose and phone-free 1990s Shane had his car broken down at 1 a.m. along some gravel road in the middle of the woods? I don't even wanna think about it. I'm already worried about driving home tonight without a phone, and it's literally an eight-minute urban commute.

It's dumb to not have a phone with you at all times in case of emergencies. But it's equally as dumb to rely on those phones for as much as we do. I just realized I can't call a single one of my friends right now. This isn't because I don't have a phone. There's a landline here atop my desk, and I'm surrounded by co-workers whose phones I could probably borrow if I looked sad enough. I still wouldn't be able to call my friends, because I have no idea what any of their phone numbers are. They're all programmed into my phone.

I used to know everyone's digits. I can still remember some of my friends' home phone numbers from the 1980s. But nowadays, even if I want to call my very best friend in the whole world, I would need to pick up my phone and find his name. Sometimes, I'm too lazy to even do that and instead just yell, "Hey Siri, call Jason" into the open air. Sure, half the time when I do that, my phone will inexplicably reply, "Okay, calling Basement." One day, I'm going to let that call play out just to find out who "Basement" is and why Siri knows their number.

At least once a year, I'll stumble across some article telling us we need to limit our screen time or we'll forget how to interact with our fellow man. I usually roll my eyes. It's hard for me to find a negative side to a device in your pocket that can communicate around the world, serve as a camera, and give you 24/7 access to maps, weather, news, and nearly every TV show, movie, and record album known to man. I'm guessing a good percentage of you are probably reading this column from your phones right now.

The key, I think, is striking a good balance. Sometimes I succeed in that balance, and sometimes I miserably fail. Either way, there's probably an app for that. Now, if only there were an app that would tell you when you're about to forget your phone on your kitchen counter, I'd be having a much better day. Hold those tweets, everyone. No one go viral. I'll be home in five hours.

