Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seriously? You're reading my column?

It's only been a few days since the United States government casually admitted to shooting down a handful of UFOs, and you're just sitting around with nothing better to do than read some local columnist?

This is not how I expected first contact to go. There should be at least a modicum of street panic peppered with end-of-the-world rhetoric and a sprinkling of good, old-fashioned martial law. So far, this alien invasion is not living up to the movies one bit. I haven't even heard a quip out of Will Smith, yet.

So recent events most likely weren't the opening gambits of an alien attack, fine.

Still, you've got to admit it was kinda cool — in a sci-fi-geeky sorta way. The U.S. military really did shoot down a handful of objects, and those objects really were both unidentified and flying. By dictionary definition, we shot down actual UFOs.

I know this because on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre literally had to say the following words in a press conference with a (kinda) straight face: "There has been no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns."

I never thought I'd see a day when the White House had to assemble the press of the free world in order to deny military engagement with an alien spaceship. I found it both ridiculous and reassuring.

It is, however, exactly what the White House would likely say if they had engaged in an alien dogfight. No one wants to host a press conference that redefines reality and throws a cog into most major world religions. Things like that hardly ever end well.

I, however, will forever be Team Alien. I fully believe we're not alone out there. Go out on a clear night and look up at the stars. There's a kajillion of them. And beyond that kajillion is, like, a billion-kajillion more we can't even see with our naked eyes. It would be mighty presumptuous to think that, in all the solar systems in all the galaxies of the universe, we're the only planet with one-celled organisms who had the wherewithal to grow legs, crawl out of the primordial muck, and build shopping centers.

That said, it's equally presumptuous to assume that, should alien life exist, they'd want to come here. Let's be honest, if there's an E.T. society so technologically evolved that they've conquered interstellar travel, I don't think Earth would be high on their list of vacation getaways. There's little to offer them apart from COVID-19, a hangover, and a souvenir plastic fish that sings "Take Me To The River" when you walk past it.

We probably should be happy that whatever we shot down last week doesn't appear to be alien in origin. If an E.T. species ever decides to visit Earth, it probably won't be to get our favorite hot-dish recipes. It'll probably be because humans are the main ingredient in their favorite hot-dish recipes. Thankfully, it sounds like the things we've been shooting down are balloons and surveillance gear from other countries playing high-altitude peek-a-boo. This is where I also get confused a little.

Doesn't balloon flying seem like an outdated means of espionage? If you want to see the first-hand power of surveillance, just go to Google Earth. The images there are captured from satellites orbiting 370 miles above us. That would be the equivalent of trying to look out your window in Moline to view Toledo, Ohio.

Yet the resolution of Google Earth images of the Quad-Cities is good enough for me to discern they were taken on a Saturday afternoon. Our parking lot at work is empty, which rules out weekdays. If you look down upon the parking lot of the Davenport Freight House, you can see that cleanup was underway from that morning's farmers market. And if you can find my house, you'll see my car outside, parked in a spot I usually only use when I'm loading equipment for a weekend DJ gig.

If you can get all that from a satellite 370 miles away, what on Earth do you need to launch a mini-Hindenberg for? There's not much stealth at play when you can look up, point, and go, "What's with the giant balloon?"

It sounds like the first object we shot down was a Chinese balloon carrying a payload the size of three city buses. The other two objects we downed are still unknown, although they've been described as "octagonal, with dangling strings," which I'm guessing means either more nefarious balloonery or giant flying squid monsters.

Long story short, UFOs officially exist. But they're likely not the friendly little green men my childhood dreamed of. It's probably just the Chinese government, trying to eavesdrop on my DJ set. If that's the case, my dudes, all you need to do is ask, and I'll send you a recording.