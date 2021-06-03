SHANE BROWN: Do aliens exist? Is the truth really out there?

I don't know if I'm a firm believer in alien visitors. But when you look up at the sky and realize there's a hundred thousand million stars in our galaxy, and ours is but one of at least two trillion galaxies, it seems a little short-sighted to presume that ours is the only planet whose one-celled organisms had the wherewithal to grow legs and go for a stroll. I'm positive there's life out there.
I'm just not quite as positive that I ever want to meet it. Movie aliens are often portrayed as friendly, humanoid folks who visit Earth in order to share their wisdom of the universe. REAL aliens could be ravenous mosquito-monsters who visit Earth in order to share their wisdom of what condiments go best with people-meat (in which case, enjoy COVID-19, suckers.) There's a fine line between inviting us TO dinner and inviting us FOR dinner.
Still, I'm fascinated by the idea that we're not alone in the universe. These are the times I like to go night driving and stargaze, but it's sadly cloudy out tonight, so I was left to peruse the newest UFO videos on Youtube to get my sci-fix in.
Most are super disappointing. One channel I found hyped a video entitled, "PROOF POSITIVE THAT ALIENS EXIST," and then proceeded to show a home movie of someone in their car filming a purported UFO. Except it wasn't a UFO. It was very obviously a dead bug on their windshield. If that's proof positive of alien life, the aliens are disappointingly small and REALLY easy to smoosh.
You could waste hours watching crackpot UFO conspiracy theory videos online. I should know because I just did. I'm now rife with important and crucial knowledge. In just one hour, I learned that:
- Aliens, working alongside the US government, have built 129 underground mile-deep bases throughout the US, and they're all interconnected by electromagnetic trains that whizz under our feet at the speed of sound.
- "Nordic aliens" (??) are building large spaceships in conjunction with the Illuminati. Soon they'll tell us the Earth is dying and we need to board their spaceships to flee the planet. But don't believe them, it's a trap!
- COVID-19 was genetically engineered by harvesting toxic alien, umm, droppings.
- The International Space Station exists in order to secretly forge alien metals that can only be smelted in zero gravity outer space.
- 64,000 secret black helicopters roam the skies nightly looking for aliens by spying on us all.
- The House of Windsor are descendants of shape-shifting, dragon-worshipping alien vampires intent on world domination. (I must've missed that episode of "The Crown.")
I'm glad the internet is here to bring us such clarity. If aliens ARE visiting us, they probably don't come here to study us or share their wisdom of the universe. They're probably just here to laugh at us. Maybe Earth is just the universe's top-rated sitcom of all time. Or their trashiest reality show, I'm not sure which.