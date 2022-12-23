SHANE BROWN: Everyone has their favorite part of the holiday season mine is picking the best record

Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My favorite part of the holidays is right now — when I get to pretend I'm an important entertainment critic and offer my picks for the best records of 2022.

The year produced some serious bangers — from the sunshine dance bliss of Sofi Tukker's "Wet Tennis" to the seedy underbelly of Taylor Swift's "Midnights." There were triumphant returns from stalwarts like The Boo Radleys and Suede, and admirable debuts from new faces like Horsegirl and Yard Act.

But five records really stood out for me as 2022's best:

5 - Andy Bell - Flicker - As guitarist for Ride and bassist for Oasis, Andy Bell has soundtracked my life for decades. For his second solo album, Bell went the extra mile and dropped a double that takes a multitude of disjointed ideas and crafts them into a cohesive record: "Now time's not on our side / See the flicker as a fire starts to burn / It's not enough / Burn down the world for me / Use a mirror to remember, and look back with something like love."

"Flicker" contains some of Bell's finest work and secures his rightful place as one of indie's great songwriters. A triumph of a record and an absolute treat for long time and new fans alike.

4 - Wet Leg - Wet Leg - Seemingly coming out of nowhere (but actually hailing from the Isle of Wight), Wet Leg hit the ground running in 2021 with a handful of ridiculously catchy singles that perfectly embodied the fun and care-free bliss of jaded youth.

Wet Leg rejects any attempts to take themselves seriously and swear in interviews that they're embarrassed by all the fuss being made over them.

But people should take them seriously, because the pop hooks flow like caramel on their frenetic debut album. The million-dollar question will be whether they've got the ability to convert this one magical, musical moment into a triumphant career or if it's all just one brilliant flash in the pan.

3 - Let's Eat Grandma - Two Ribbons - In 2016, I declared the debut album of Norwich duo Let's Eat Grandma to be the best record of the year and rightly so.

At the time, it was incomprehensible how a pair of teenagers could have possibly crafted an amateur album so captivatingly weird and otherworldly in their bedrooms. The duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth explained their creative success as having been best friends from age four. A few years down the road, and that friendship has now been tested.

Hollingsworth lost her boyfriend to a rare form of cancer, while Walton moved to London and suffered a nervous breakdown. The tracks for Two Ribbons were written separately and contain lyrics of loss and failed friendship. Their charm might not be as pronounced as their earlier records, but this newfound lyrical honesty and depth serves the duo well, and the resulting record is an emotional synthpop rollercoaster.

2 - Pale Blue Eyes - Souvenir - It was a couple months ago when my friend Stuart texted me a YouTube link with a message, "!!!!!" That link ended up being "Honeybear," the achingly beautiful centerpiece of the debut record from Pale Blue Eyes, a band previously 100% off my radar.

Pale Blue Eyes have managed to fuse the best bits of vintage indiepop together into a modern masterpiece that wears its influences proudly but doesn't just sound like a 1980s nostalgia trip.

1 - Alvvays - Blue Rev - Usually my favorite record of the year has to be some pretentious beast of an album trying desperately to make an artistic statement. This year, the accolade simply goes to a great band who just put out their greatest album.

Alvvays (pronounced "always") are a Canadian indiepop band fronted by Molly Rankin, daughter of the late John Rankin, fiddler for the acclaimed Celtic folk band The Rankin Family. Until now, Alvvays were known for intelligent jangle-pop, pierced by Rankin's resonant vocals.

When Blue Rev first arrived, I threw it on in the car, expecting a nice little slice of dour pop bliss. But at exactly six seconds into the lead track "Pharmacist," the guitars explode out of the gate into a dizzying, circular, shoegaze epiphany that literally made me stop and replay the song as I drove around dumbfounded.

It's not an album that's going to change the world, but it's one that still captivates, and it's easily the best thing I've heard this year.

Next week, let's talk TV.