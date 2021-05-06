SHANE BROWN: Gen Z has discovered 'Shoegaze,' the music of my youth

I just got a taste of what my parents had to endure.

Someone once said there's no music better than whatever you listened to in college, and that's absolute truth for me. But I'm honestly convinced that the best music of all time just happened to get released between 1988 and 1992.

My tastes in college were all over the board. I was learning to properly DJ, so I listened to a ton of dance music. But I worked at the college radio station and developed an ear for esoteric, left-of-center indie rock — especially the underappreciated bands that critics dubbed "shoegaze." It's still my favorite music to this day.

The dictionary defines shoegaze as "a subgenre of indie rock characterized by ethereal vocals, guitar distortion and effects, feedback, and overwhelming volume." Shoegaze originators like Ride, Slowdive, and My Bloody Valentine would famously spend months in the studio layering simple guitar chords with enough reverb and effects to punch holes through speakers. When I saw Slowdive play Chicago in '92, I remember having to grab the railing after every song, because when they'd stop playing, I'd be dizzy from the change in equilibrium. It's like if your favorite musician was, in fact, a jet engine.