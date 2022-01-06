SHANE BROWN: Guten tag! I'm learning German on a language app

Last week, I discovered a content creator whose videos are fairly addictive. He's a random guy who happens to be conversationally fluent in over two dozen languages. He films himself walking up to foreigners and getting their reaction when he starts speaking in their native tongue.

There's something deeply, deeply stupid in me that whenever I see someone do an impressive feat like that, my immediate response isn't to appreciate it for what it is. MY reaction is usually to say to myself, "Well, I could do that." For the record, in 99.98% of those cases, I could NEVER do that, whatever "that" is.

Regardless, I decided that night in my infinite wisdom to download an app that teaches you other languages.

When I was in high school, I took a couple language classes. I chose German for the important reason that "Rock Me Amadeus" and "99 Luftballoons" were pretty cool songs at the time. I was never good at it or anywhere close to being fluent. Upon graduation, what few German words I'd memorized fell right out of my head into a pile alongside chemistry, the rules of dodgeball, and whatever "algebra" is.