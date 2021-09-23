SHANE BROWN: Has the Van Meter Visitor returned?

The year 2021 has been a year of challenges: life in a pandemic, trouble in the Middle East, political divides, racial strife, you name it.

I just wasn't expecting to add 9-FOOT TALL BAT MONSTER to the list. But honestly, given the year we're having, it kinda tracks.

I'm a sucker for any good paranormal show on TV. Heck, I'm a sucker for the bad ones, too. I can waste hours contentedly watching people chase ghosts, UFOs, Bigfeet, and any number of things that go bump in the night. Life can get a little boring without some magic now and again. When it comes to chasing the unexplained, I'm all in.

There's endless paranormal shows out there, and they all tend to follow the same formula. Someone reports seeing something scary. A crack team of investigators descends upon the scene with a van full of high-tech gadgets, which they will carefully employ in order to find ... nothing. But they'll find that nothing in the scariest and most needlessly dangerous of ways.

"What's that? You saw a UFO hovering above these very woods just eight months ago? Well, we'd better rappel into this cave at 3 a.m. on a foggy moonless night and check it out. You know, for aliens and stuff."