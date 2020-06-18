SHANE BROWN: I spent the pandemic reliving the 1980s

In reality, the 1980s weren't all about walking on sunshine and safety dancing. I seem to recall the '80s having a killer virus of its own, and it wasn't like systemic racism took a decade off or anything. There was also a little thing called the Cold War. Some of those hummable '80s hits are pretty lyrically frightening. "99 Luftballoons" is the most fun you'll ever have bopping around to a song about nuclear annihilation. That was a daily fear back then. I was just a kid in the early '80s, but old enough to remember our school still having "duck and cover" drills.

Maybe the safety and comfort of my little nostalgia trip had less to do with the 1980s themselves and more with it being the era in which I was a kid. I never cared about the Iran-Contra Affair or the Cold War — not when there were bikes to ride and video games to play. The only thing that TRULY scared me in the 1980s was the life-sized stuffed St. Bernard my aunt won at the fair and gave me, and my mom wouldn't let me throw it away no matter how maliciously its eyes glared at me all night long. Oh, and then when you finally DID manage to fall asleep, there was always a chance Freddy Krueger would show up and slice you into bits so tiny even Jessica Fletcher wouldn't be able to find them.